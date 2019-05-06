International Compost Awareness Week Kicks Off with a ‘Sticky’ Compostable Campaign, Powered by Elevate Packaging

As a key sponsor, Elevate Packaging is giving away thousands of compostable stickers aimed at building public perception around ‘Cool the Climate- Compost.'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Packaging, a compostable solutions provider dedicated to building a more sustainable economy, helps kick off International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) this May 5-11th. The program, managed by Composting Council Research & Education Foundation (CCREF), is focused on raising the awareness of the public regarding the benefits of using compost to improve or maintain high-quality soil to grow healthy plants, reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improve water quality and protect the environment.As a sponsor of the program, Elevate Packaging is leading social and environmental issues and the impact of our everyday choices. Early pioneers in the sustainability movement for over 18 years, the company is creating a series of educational pieces. One of the more popular pieces can be found on their website here and deals with the difference between the terms recyclable, biodegradable and compostable.“Much of the waste we are sending to landfills can be composted if done properly," said Rich Cohen, founder of Elevate Packaging. “One of the goals of our company is to be an advocate to all involved in composting, including our customers, composters, and legislators, to collaborate in finding innovative ways to keep trash from entering landfills. We provide actionable solutions that can make a difference today.”The company’s flexible packaging and adhesive label solutions are entirely produced with certified compostable materials. They breakdown to regenerate the soil and help produce a circular economy. After the degradation process, compostable products will leave behind humus - which is full of nutrients that nourish plants and soil. Many of the compostable packaging produced by Elevate Packaging is over 60% bio-based, reducing the impact of petroleum-based solutions including recycled plastics.The theme for ICAW 2019 is Cool the Climate - Compost, which recognizes the connection between soil health and climate. There are many ways to help reduce our carbon footprint and reduce climate change — adding compost to the soil is one tool in reducing climate change. By composting, carbon captured by plants from the atmosphere is returned to the soil. In addition, the compost, when returned to the soil, provides resistance to drought and disease, adds nutrients, improve its workability and reduce the release of nitrous oxide.Elevate Packaging is proud to support ICAW by providing several thousand compostable stickers that will be distributed during nationally held events. The custom printed labels by Pure Labels are the only compostable adhesive labels to be certified compostable by DinCertco, in process for certified compostable by BPI, and approved by the Compost Manufacturing Alliance for use in municipal compost facilities such as Cedar Grove in Seattle.International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative of the compost industry. It is celebrated nationwide and in other countries each year during the first full week of May. Started in Canada in 1995, ICAW has continued to grow as more people, businesses, municipalities, schools, and organizations are recognizing the importance of compost and the long-term benefits from organics recycling.________________About Elevate PackagingFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Elevate Packaging provides compostable flexible packaging and compostable adhesive labels. Elevate Packaging's products are manufactured from certified compostable materials in accordance with ASTM D6400, ASTM D6868, and EN13432. The company offers a wide range of compostable flexible packaging and adhesive label products include cellophane bags, stand-up pouches, coffee bags, and adhesive labels on rolls and sheets. Please visit https://ElevatePackaging.com for more information or call (773) 276-4554.



