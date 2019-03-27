Elevate Packaging Reveals New Sustainable Coffee Bag ahead of Specialty Coffee Symposium and Specialty Coffee Expo

Consumers are making buying decisions based on the need to preserve the environment and are seeking out sustainable packaging solutions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of its participation in this year’s Specialty Coffee Symposium in Boston, Elevate Packaging has announced the introduction of a new one pound flat bottom bag. Featuring a coffee pouch that is entirely compostable, including the zippers and compostable degassing valve, the new packaging has been rolled out to meet customer demand for sustainability.“Coffee is a very eco-friendly industry” explained Rich Cohen, Founder of Elevate Packaging. “As the demand for specialty coffee increases, our packaging aligns the mission and values of our customers.”The specialty coffee market is expected to see a 100% increase by 2020, according to Allegra Strategies. The largest growth segment is roast coffee, representing a market volume of $9,778M in 2019. Some of the primary factors driving demand for specialty coffee are expanding disposable income, innovative packaging, and rapid urbanization."Consumers are making buying decisions based on the need to preserve the environment and are seeking out sustainable packaging solutions," said, Cohen. "The redesigned packaging, using 100% compostable materials, eliminates the need for harmful landfill or unreliable recycling.”After the degradation process, compostable products will leave behind humus - which is full of nutrients that nourish plants and soil. All of the materials used by Elevate Packaging are 40-60% bio-based, reducing the need for petroleum solutions including recycled plastics.As a leader in the zero waste movement, Elevate Packaging remains committed to reducing environmental impact by offering the first fully compostable coffee bag solution that includes flexible bag design, certified compostable adhesive labels , zipper closure and degassing coffee valve. To accommodate customer needs, the one pound stand-up coffee pouch is available immediately in smaller cases. Elevate also offers custom printed brand labels and is the only US company to be approved by the Compost Manufacturing Alliance for use in compost facilities such as Cedar Grove in Seattle.Elevate Packaging will be debuting the new flexible packaging at the Specialty Coffee Symposium, April 10-11 in Boston. They will also be at booth #335 at the Specialty Coffee EXPO, April 11-14 in Boston. Attracting more than 13,000 attendees from more than 75 countries every year, the events are seen as the premier coffee conferences in North America.About Elevate PackagingFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Elevate Packaging provides certified compostable packaging and labels for the food service, retail, and consumer product industries. All of Elevate Packaging's products are certified compostable in accordance with ASTM D6400 and/or D6868. Other eco friendly packaging products include cellophane bags, compostable pouches, blank labels, compostable sticker labels, and other eco friendly food packaging bags. Please visit https://elevatepackaging.com for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.