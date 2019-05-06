Survivorship, an organization for survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture, had a conference last weekend in Long Beach, California.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2019 Conference was at the Courtyard Marriott in Long Beach California this year. Their regular conference for ritual abuse survivors and their helpers was on Saturday and Sunday May 4 - 5, 2019. Their Clinician’s Conference was opened to practitioners on Friday May 3, 2019. The conference was an excellent conference again this year, with many strong presentations.

At the Friday Clinician's conference, there were presentations from Dr. Alison Miller, Dr. Randall Noblitt and Eileen Aveni, LMSW. LCSW. All three presenters are highly credentialed and well educated in their topics.

Dr. Alison Miller had a presentation about "Deception by Organized Abuser Groups: Helping Yourself and Your Clients Think Through the Issues." She discussed how sophisticated organized abuser groups use torture to deliberately split a child’s mind into different parts, train all parts to obey, and indoctrinate and train each part to do a specific job assigned by the abusers. Different techniques are used to deceive and control the children and prevent them from remembering or speaking out about their abuse, even in adulthood, so that the abusers can continue perpetrating this abuse without being caught. Abusers’ power over victims depends on their victims believing their lies, and that power can be diminished when victims see through the lies told to their young parts. It is important for therapists to use critical thinking to discern the deceptions, and to help their mind-controlled clients do the same.

Dr. Randall Noblitt discussed: "The Use of Music and other Auditory Stimuli in Psychological Therapy with Extreme Abuse Survivors." He discussed how extreme abuse (EA) survivors often listen to music for enjoyment, relaxation, and emotion regulation. Some music and other auditory stimuli also have the capacity to trigger a variety of responses including states of adaptive containment, being shut down, identity switching, abreactive responses, trance, automatisms, and flashbacks. The presentation will discuss some of the uses for music and other sounds in therapy with survivors in the context of the ISSTD’s three stage treatment model for dissociative identity disorder.

Eileen Aveni discussed "The Complexities of Identifying Ritual Abuse and Mind Control in Your Client." She talked about how the recognition of ritual abuse and mind control in survivors is complex, as they often present with clues that are not obvious to a clinician unfamiliar with this more complex and severe type of trauma. Her presentation provided an overview of the clinical features and clues that ritual abuse and mind control may be present in the background of a client and an introduction to government and cult mind control programming.

At the Saturday and Sunday conference, speakers included Neil Brick, Dr. Randall Noblitt, Eileen Aveni and Dr. Alison Miller.

Neil Brick discussed "A Survivor's View of Recovery from Ritual Abuse." He talked about how recovery from ritual abuse can take many years. He talked about how recovery may include working through memories, building functionality and developing more effective ways of interacting and integrating emotions. Every individual has different experiences that lead them through the recovery path. He discussed his long journey healing from severe abuse. This included ways he learned more about himself, ways he learned to develop healthier interactions with others and ways he helped others along the recovery path.

Dr. Noblitt discussed "Talking About Triggers Without Being Triggering." His presentation was an interactive discussion about triggering phenomena, with the intent of avoiding causing triggered responses in one another. He discussed how such a conversation is possible when we do not use triggers explicitly, when we use synonyms, euphemisms, or other roughly equivalent stimuli that communicate without provoking a response. Triggers can include gestures, words, music, sounds, pictures, colors, etc. Many triggers are not provocative unless they are repeated or paired with other triggers.

Survivorship made an excellent promotional video for their conference:

Survivorship Conference May 2019 - Promotional Video https://youtu.be/e-BgRG1a300

Survivorship provides a variety of educational resources for survivors, their helpers and the general public about child abuse, ritual abuse and mind control topics.

Some of their resources are listed at:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/







