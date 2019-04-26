Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2019 International Conference features Dr. Alison Miller, Dr. Randy Noblitt, Joseph Lumbasi and Neil Brick

Ritual abuse exists all over the world. There have been reports, journal articles, web pages and criminal convictions of crimes against children and adults.” — Survivorship

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When:

Regular Conference - Saturday and Sunday May 4 - 5, 2019

Clinician’s Conference - Friday May 3, 2019

Where:

Courtyard Marriott Long Beach Airport

Long Beach, California

An important conference next weekend in Southern California. The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2019 International Conference covers important material regarding severe child abuse, extreme abuse, torture, trauma, dissociation and mind control. Famous speakers have been invited from the United States, Canada and Europe to present on these important topics. The purpose of the conference is to help survivors of ritual abuse and their allies. The conference is for survivors, co-survivors, supporters and helping professionals.

At their clinician’s conference on Friday May 3, 2019, Dr. Alison Miller will present on the topic of Deception by Organized Abuser Groups: Helping Yourself and Your Clients Think Through the Issues. She will discuss how abusers’ power over victims depends on their victims believing their lies, and that power can be diminished when victims see through the lies. She will discuss how it is important for therapists to use critical thinking to discern the deceptions, and to help their clients do the same.

Alison Miller, Ph.D. is a retired clinical psychologist who practised in Victoria, B.C., Canada and worked with survivors of organized abuse, including ritual abuse and mind control from 1990 to 2017. She is the author of Healing the Unimaginable: Treating Ritual Abuse and Mind Control (for therapists), Becoming Yourself: Overcoming Mind Control and Ritual Abuse (for survivors), and co-author with survivor Wendy Hoffman of From the Trenches: A Victim and Therapist Talk about Mind Control and Ritual Abuse.

Dr. Randall Noblitt will also present at the clinician’s conference. His topic is The Use of Music and other Auditory Stimuli in Psychological Therapy with Extreme Abuse Survivors. Extreme abuse (EA) survivors often listen to music for enjoyment, relaxation, and emotion regulation. Some music and other auditory stimuli also have the capacity to trigger a variety of responses. Although clinicians who work with survivors often hear about, or observe these phenomena, there is little discussion of them in the clinical literature. This presentation will discuss some of the uses for music and other sounds in therapy with survivors.

Eileen Aveni will present at the Clincian’s conference on the topic of The Complexities of Identifying Ritual Abuse and Mind Control in Your Client. She will discuss how the recognition of ritual abuse and mind control in survivors is complex, as they often present with clues that are not obvious to a clinician unfamiliar with this more complex and severe type of trauma. Her presentation will provide an overview of the clinical features and clues that ritual abuse and mind control may be present in the background of a client, despite apparently unrelated presenting problems.

Survivorship will be providing 6.5 CEUs to licensed clinicians at the Friday conference. Please visit https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2019-conference/ for more information.

Survivorship will have several speakers at the regular weekend conference on Saturday and Sunday May 4 - 5, 2019.

Presenters include Alison Miller, PhD, Randy Noblitt PhD, Eileen Aveni

Joseph Lumbasi will present on Barriers encountered by RA Survivors when accessing Support in Offline Spaces (Services). As a support organisation for RA survivors in the UK, Izzy’s Promise has been continuously carrying out research with its service users to identify barriers encountered and how best to overcome such barriers. Since 2002 when Izzy’s Promise was set up, they have commissioned a variety of research projects with abuse support organisations and ritual abuse (RA) survivors to identify how best to improve support services. His intention is to analyse results from research endeavours to present to delegates at the conference and publish the findings into a journal article.

Neil Brick will present on A Survivor’s View of Recovery from Ritual Abuse. Recovery from ritual abuse can take many years. Every individual has different experiences that lead them through the recovery path. Neil Brick will discuss his long journey healing from severe abuse. This will include ways he has learned more about himself, ways he has learned to develop healthier interactions with others and ways he has helped others along the recovery path.

