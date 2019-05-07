Reuters to make documentary on Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland – Innovations in Biologics: Insights of a leading expert

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Logo Reuters.com

Paras Biopharmaceuticals is proud to announce that Reuters has selected Finland-based company, working on biologics manufacturing & innovations in healthcare

OULU, FINLAND, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is proud to announce that Reuters.com / Reuters Plus has selected our Finland-based company, working on biologics manufacturing & innovations in the healthcare segment as a valued contributor to the future of healthcare solutions.The documentary is part of their ‘Global Thought Leaders’ series that will feature some of the world’s leading innovators, discussing how their industries/markets are evolving through the use of their latest technologies.Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has developed innovative manufacturing technologies, namely Diabrid®, NobleCleav® & Biomultifold® technologies which enables the economical production of complex biologics & long therapeutic peptides. Based on its innovations, the company has developed an important biologics and biosimilar products pipeline including a Romiplostim Biosimilar (for ITP), an Osteoporosis drug & a IL1-RA for multiple diseases.Using its unique production technologies, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy also provides contract development & manufacturing services ( CDMO ) & bioprocess enzymes to help bring affordable healthcare solutions for new medicines.About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland OyParas Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is a Finnish biopharmaceuticals company that started in 2012. Comprising of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in the most efficient manner.Company main activities & offerings are in 3 major areas:1. Contract development & microbial biologics manufacturing (CDMO).2. Development & Licensing of Biosimilars 3. Recombinant Bioprocess Enzymes – TEV protease and Recombinant Enterokinase.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped microbial production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products. With a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2, other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has developed and is now offering clinical development and marketing collaboration for the following Biosimilars: Recombinant Teriparatide, Recombinant Anakinra (Kineret® Biosimilar), Recombinant Rasburicase and Recombinant Romiplostim (N-plate® Biosimilar).Kineret® and Nplate® are registered trademarks of Amgen Inc.For further details, visit the following website: www.parasbiopharma.com For further information, please contact:Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland OyMedia Relations & InformationDr Mark Jackson Tel: +358 442709462 / Email: mark.jackson@parasbiopharma.comPenny Härkönen Tel: +358442709462 / Email: penny.harkonen@parasbiopharma.com



