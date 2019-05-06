Paracosma Recognized as one of the “20 Most Trusted AR/VR Companies in 2019”

Business Connect Magazine featured an interview "Paracosma, Revolutionizing Excellence and Innovations in Virtual Reality Realm" in their March 2019 edition

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paracosma Inc is selected as one of the “20 Most Trusted AR/VR Companies in 2019” by Business Connect Magazine.The March 2019 edition of the magazine features an interview of Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma, titled ‘Paracosma, Revolutionizing Excellence and Innovations in Virtual Reality Realm ’. In the interview, Mr. Ehrhart discusses achievements and milestones of Paracosma, changing trends in the AR/VR market, the scope of entrepreneurial opportunity in AR/VR and Paracosma’s focus on corporate social responsibility.It is a pleasure and an honor to be recognized for our achievements and selected among the “20 Most Trusted AR/VR Companies”, said Mr. Ehrhart. “The trust of our clients is our most valuable asset.”“Our clients should view us as collaborators rather than mere vendors” says Mr. Ehrhart. “We work with several AR/VR clients to assist with enterprise-focused products developed for machine maintenance, operations, and training.” The Paracosma team is focused on delivering clients’ visions by providing innovative solutions that are consistently effective, cost efficient and fast to implement.Mr. Ehrhart also describes Paracosma’s co-founding with VRVoice of the ‘ VR for Good Conference ’ dedicated to developing AR/VR solutions that raise awareness and support the betterment of individuals, societies and humanity through education, philanthropy, healthcare, social and cultural experiences.About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About Business Connect MagazineBusiness Connect Magazine serves as a platform that brings together entrepreneurs, executive officers and Venture capitalists from a variety of sectors. Business Connect Magazine offers their readers informative articles highlighting the latest issues of the market and revealing inside tips for everything from business strategies to emerging trends.



