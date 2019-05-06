Autec Power Systems Attends Del Mar Electronics Show

Vence Barnes and John Duah with a customer in Autec Booth at Del Mar Electronics Show

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, US, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Del Mar Electronics and Manufacturing show in San Diego proved to be a great gathering of technical and innovative minds this week. With so many companies representing the electronics industry, Del Mar became the hub to see what's new and coming the world's front runners in scientific solutions. Manufacturers and vendors made their new product lineups available at their booths, with Autec Power Systems being a front-runner with their latest products in the LED driver and power supply categories.

Vence Barnes - Sales Manager, John Duah - Technical Engineer, and Billy Bautista - Marketing Director, were on hand to answer questions regarding their newest models like the 600W and 1200W Arbiter, a high power, high efficiency driver great for both horticultural and commercial applications. The submersible Neptune, an IP68 device capable of handling both wet and dry environments and with programmable outputs, was also a bright product for the show. Barnes mentioned "these products went through rigorous R&D as well as passing various quality assurance and global standards" - to provide their customers with the best product that will yield the best results. Bautista notes that the marketing trends and fast paced evolution of technological devices is why Autec "attempts to learn and adapt to how scientific innovation affects the marketplace."

The horticultural and medical industries were big target audiences during the show, displaying so many different products now affected by PoE (Power Over Ethernet) and increasing mobility and accessibility to consumers. Where efficiency and quality along with years and years of experience building anything to spec, is something Autec hopes to use as they continue blazing the path in the power supply world.

More information can be found on their website at www.autec.com - feel free to contact and inquire about your own custom specs as well, for Autec is celebrating their 30th year anniversary - a long standing history of providing the best products with full customization available to any engineering spec or workload demand. Follow them on social media as well via #AutecPower because #PowerMatters



