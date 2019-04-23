Autec Power Systems Celebrates 30 Years at LightFair 2019

600W and 1200W LED Driver - Autec's "The Arbiter"

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, US, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTEC POWER SYSTEMS CELEBRATES ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY AT LIGHTFAIR 2019!

LIGHT UP PHILADELPHIA WITH AUTEC ON MAY 21ST – 23RD WITH #AUTECPOWER

Westlake Village, CA (April 23rd, 2019) - Autec Power Systems is proud to share with you they are celebrating their 30th anniversary since the founding of our company. Sharing in this milestone in 2019, Light Fair International also celebrates their 30th year of continued excellence. This May 21st-23rd, you're invited to join them in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, at LightFair 2019 to celebrate their long running, continued presence and success in the power and lighting industry.

Stop by the Autec Power Systems booth and see their new products. Some of the new and exciting models on display are “The Arbiter”, their 600W+ IP67, L2 high power series LED Drivers. This highly-popular model packs the most power within the "industry's smallest case size", and is perfectly suited to withstand the demanding environment of the grow lights and horticultural industry. Also on display, “The Neptune”, an IP68 LED Driver model with rain-tight and submersible capabilities. Both of these models are high-quality, high-efficiency and reliable product designs.

In addition, you’ll find the classic time-tested favorite AC-DC and DC-DC models including "Jake, Elwood, The Lady, The Smuggler, and “The Linear”, which is a slim case, programmable LED Driver, great for indoor applications packaged in a highly efficient space saver design.

Stop by and speak with any of their engineers about your application, part specs or even discuss customization of their products to suit your unique design needs. Autec Power Systems has 30 years experience providing power solutions which delight and impress their customers. Their Technical team and Application Engineers have over 100 years of combined knowledge and industry experience - so you’ll only hear accurate and dependable answers.

Autec Power Systems looks forward to seeing you at booth #4285 during Light Fair International. Also, be sure to track and follow them online at www.autec.com or via social media at #AutecPower because #PowerMatters !!



PR Contact:

Gregg Angell

VP, Operations

(818) 338 – 7788

###

About Autec Power Systems

Autec Power Systems designs and produces innovative power supply product solutions. As an American company founded in 1989, OEM hardware design engineers have come to rely on Autec Power Systems for efficient and reliable standard, modified, and custom power supply solutions. Their corporate headquarters is located in Westlake Village, California, with manufacturing facilities based in other strategic global regions.

Autec Power Systems provides their power supply solutions and products directly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and systems integrators. Customers can also get product support through our global distributors, as well as through our national network of regional manufacturer's representatives. Autec Power Systems products are globally recognized and found in the end-products of the world’s leading high-technology Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in computing, energy, industrial controls, medical, POS/Retail, security, smart-lighting, telecommunication, test instrumentation, wireless and other high-end applications.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.