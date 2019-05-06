The RELIABILITY Conference Has Record Attendance

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® and Uptime ® Magazine, trusted names in reliability and asset management, are pleased to announce that The RELIABILITY Conference ™, co-located with the Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, May 6-10 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside, has reached record attendance.With more than 800 attendees from over 28 countries, The RELIABILITY Conference (TRC-2019) is the foremost conference for reliability and asset management professionals nationwide. TRC-2019 offers attendees a full slate of world-class keynotes, practitioner case studies, short courses and workshops, as well as two professional certification courses. In addition to several networking opportunities, attendees also have access to the RELIABILITY Expo and a chance to meet with over 50 of the top solution providers, including the Reliability Partners®, a network of practitioners who follow and practice the Uptime® Elements framework.The Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum provides insights into digitalization for advancing reliability. Building on Industry 4.0, which includes the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and wireless sensors, Maintenance 4.0 is a machine-assisted digital means of ensuring assets deliver value to organizations. It includes a holistic view of sources of data, ways to connect and collect data, and ways to analyze and recommend actions to take in order to ensure reliability and value are digitally assisted. The Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum offers a rapid way for teams to explore the technologies and approaches that have produced the best results.Featured keynotes include the welcome keynote, “What IS Reliability Leadership,” by Terrence O’Hanlon, CEO of Reliabilityweb.com, “Reliability + Maintenance = ???” by Jezdimir Knezevic, “The Virtualization of the World” by Michael Rogers and “The Innovator’s Lifestyle: Harnessing Innovation for Fun & Fortune!” by Robert Evans Wilson. Ron Moore, author, will be presenting a special keynote and workshop, “A Common Sense Approach to Defect Elimination,” based on his new book with the same title. A keynote address, sponsored by Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM), will be presented by Natasha Ravinand, an author, STEM advocate, writer and high school student from Southern California. David Armstrong, Jason Apps and Terrence O’Hanlon will be highlighted in Reliabilityweb.com’s “TED-like“ presentations, Reliability and Asset Performance (RAP) Talks.The RELIABILITY Conference also offers two full education and training programs, both developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP). The Certified Maintenance Manager™ class and certification exam is aimed at developing corporate leaders and managers who make sound business decisions to sustain highly reliable assets. Based on the Uptime Elements framework, the Certified Reliability Leader® Workshop provides guidance that will engage and empower every stakeholder in an organization as a reliability leader.A showcase event at The RELIABILITY Conference is the Solution Awards Ceremony. These awards recognize innovative products, software, training and services in reliability and asset management. The week concludes with two stimulating tours of notable area businesses, Boeing and Fluke Corporation.About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime® magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability Radio®.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Radio® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.