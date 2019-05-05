BitForex CEO Garrett Jin at K.E.Y Platform in S.Korea with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.

Official AfterParty of Blockchain Life 2019

BitForex present as the only global blockchain representative of the event.

HONGKONG, HONGKONG, HONGKONG, May 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 29, 2019 - Several noteworthy blockchain and cryptocurrency events have recently concluded in Asia, including large conventions such as Blockchain Life and K.E.Y Platform 2019.

The former was hosted in Singapore and saw several attendees of note, including Roger Ver (CEO - Bitcoin.com) and Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Listing.Help and Jets Capital). Held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, the venue saw the attendance of more than 3000+ blockchain and cryptocurrency professionals and industry leaders. BitForex, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, was also present at the event, giving name by way of sponsorship to the official afterparty.

The other main event, K.E.Y Platform 2019 is a highly influential technology and finance industry summit held in Seoul, South Korea and hosted by Money Today, Korea’s largest financial media group. Main topics up for discussion at this prestigious event were focussed on “new markets” — future development trends, artificial intelligence, trade wars, Brexit, as well as blockchain. Although not strictly a blockchain related event, Garrett Jin, Founder and CEO of BitForex was present.

As the only member of the cryptocurrency exchange industry present at the event, Garrett served as official blockchain and crypto spokesperson, sharing his views, visions, and expertise at a gathering which was attended by key players in the world of politics and finance in South Korea and Asia — including Lee Nak-yeon, current Prime Minister of South Korea.

Here, Garrett hosted a panel dedicated to the role of cryptocurrency exchanges, not just as a place to exchange tokens, but as a full-scale solution for digital currency deployment, and how this could play a pivotal role in the near future when considered as a new market for South Korea and beyond.

To learn more about BitForex, or to sign up and start trading, follow the link below:

Register

About BitForex

Founded in March 2018, BitForex is the leading destination for all cryptocurrency exchange services. As one of the largest and fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, it strives to provide fast and seamless access to features catering to traders of all calibers. With 1.8 million users from more than 180 countries trading 150+ different tokens for a total daily trading volume of over 200 million USD, BitForex is here to serve you - whatever your needs may be.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.