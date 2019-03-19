Issued by BitForex

BitForex and COSMOS team up to bring users the best ATOM deals.

NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 13, 2019 - Last week, BitForex announced the official listing of COSMOS’s ATOM token on their trading platform. It was among just a handful of cryptocurrency exchanges with the opportunity to do so, and the announcement was met with positive reactions from the both the BitForex userbase as well as existing ATOM fans.


BitForex was quickly labeled one of the favored places for enthusiasts who might have missed the COSMOS ICO to get their tokens at a favorable price. This was due in part to BitForex’s partnership with Sparkpool, allowing them to provide more token liquidity when compared to other exchanges ATOM trades on.


In the days since the trading debut of ATOM on BitForex, the value has gone from 1 USDT to 8.43 USDT; peaking at a ~700% increase since the listing of the token on March 13th. Over 2000 users are currently holding ATOM on BitForex, making it one of the largest platforms for ATOM trading. Currently, the trading volume of ATOM on BitForex is more than 119,003 USDT.


Just a few days ago, BitForex unveiled a new service for ATOM holders: futures physical delivery. This will enable users to borrow ATOM using USDT as the collateral, and trade ATOM/USDT as a pair, then return ATOM at any time to retrieve their USDT. This is in response to the main network transfer functions for ATOM on BitForex not yet being enabled. BitForex aims to let the price of ATOM stabilize while ensuring it can meet user demand while increasing market volume. The feature will remain open until the COSMOS mainnet launch.


“We are excited to be working so closely together with COSMOS. It’s currently one of the most important projects in the world of blockchain and crypto. We see a lot of potential here.” - Garrett Jin, BitForex Founder & CEO


Additionally, any ATOM holders on BitForex will see up to 10% rewards in the form of ATOM token airdrops each week.


To learn more about BitForex, or to sign up and start trading, follow the link below:
Register: https://bit.ly/2O9JTP4
Latest BitForex News: https://support.bitforex.com/hc/en-us


About COSMOS
Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each powered by BFT consensus algorithms like the Tendermint consensus. They aim to allow multiple chains to interoperate freely, creating a giant network that will help solve some of the inherent limitations found in current major blockchains.


About BitForex
Founded in March 2018, BitForex is the leading destination for all cryptocurrency exchange services. As one of the largest and fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, it strives to provide fast and seamless access to features catering to traders of all calibers. With 1.8 million users from more than 180 countries trading 150+200 different tokens for a total daily trading volume of over 200 million USD, BitForex is here to serve you - whatever your needs may be.

BitForexOffical
BitForex
+852 9561 5443
email us here

About

BitForex (www.BitForex.com) is the world's leading digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing users with safe, professional and convenient digital currency trading services. BitForex effectively operates taking into consideration its user’s best interests using its profound knowledge on the Blockchain industry to select high-quality currencies for global users, leading the trend of Blockchain technology. The company is headquartered in Singapore, registered in the Republic of Seychelles, has independent operating teams in Germany, Estonia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, other countries and regions. It has currently users in more than 86 countries! At the beginning of its establishment, BitForex obtained funding from Crypto Capital among other top investment institutions and famous crypto-investors, whom invested more than $20 million. The core team members are from world-renowned companies such as Merrill Lynch, World Bank, McKinsey, Microsoft, Tencent and Lenovo, and college graduates from colleges such as MIT, Columbia University, Cambridge University, National University of Singapore, etc., holding master's degrees and above. They are high-qualified talents in the fields of science and technology, finance, and Blockchain. BitForex: ‘Trade in the moment, invest in the future’.

