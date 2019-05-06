Shiji Group and Sirqul Announce New Strategic Partnership to Co-Create IoT Solutions for Smart Retail

Shiji Group Sirqul IoT Platform and Smart Retail Sirqul Smart Retail

Sirqul’s Engagement-as-a-Service IoT Platform in conjunction with Sirqul’s location-based smart devices Edysen will significantly enhance guest experiences

Sirqul brings a very unique and innovative technology platform to the Smart Retail space. They are the “brains” that can power the future of smart retail.” — Amy Fu, General Manager, Shiji Retail International Business Development

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji Group and Sirqul today announced a new strategic global partnership to digitally transform the Retail, Hospitality, F&B, and Entertainment industries through smart, connected in-venue experiences. The alliance will focus on international market expansion and speeding up the globalization progress for both parties with collaboration in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.Bringing Shiji Group’s 20 plus years of experience developing worldwide leading products and technologies serving over 400,000 customers together with Sirqul’s IoT platform and location-based Edysen technology will deliver customers differentiated experiences in their venues through a smart connected IoT solution.Sirqul’s technology monitors all guests in a venue with groundbreaking IoT technology that does not require a mobile app. Helping to precisely locate people, items, and employees enables customers to deliver personalized, engaging experiences and alter behavior to increase ROI.Furthermore, smart analytics reveals guest dwell times, customer journeys, and provides heat maps of foot traffic. In conjunction with Shiji, the team will make the data actionable helping to optimize staffing, floorplan layouts, marketing promotions, product locations, and alter guest experiences in hotels, stadiums, and stores worldwide.“Sirqul brings a very unique and innovative technology platform to the Smart Retail space. They are the “brains” that can power the future of smart retail,” said Amy Fu, General Manager, Shiji Retail International Business Development. “This partnership will drive significant value for our customers and we are excited to debut our partnership.”Leveraging AI to analyze guest traffic patterns and integrating with Shiji partners like RetailPro’s POS data will give venues a granular picture of shopper activity including never seen before sales conversion funnels for in-store and in-venue traffic.“Shiji has an impressive track record in the smart retail industry in China and expanding fast globally,” said Leonard Lee, COO at Sirqul. “We are super excited about our strategic partnership with Shiji to drive smart retail to the next level.”Shiji Group ( www.shijigroup.com ) provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more.Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 4,000 employees in 70+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 60,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants, and 400,000 retail outlets.With the benefit of investment partners such as Alibaba, Shiji develops a network of cloud technology platforms that facilitate data exchange by connecting businesses vertically and horizontally across related industries. The importance of cross-industry integration to connect all levels of the supply chain, from guests to distributors and suppliers of all types is a critical part of our mission. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to fully integrated systems for our clients through a network of platforms that communicate securely and easily so our clients can focus on their core competencies of serving their customers and guests.Sirqul Inc. ( www.sirqul.com ) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service IoT Platform with Smart Mesh network technology to drive engagement, operational efficiency rapid innovation and new revenue streams. At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 80+ Services, 400 APIs, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and over 30 customizable native application templates for rapid deployment on a building block approach. Sirqul is – device, protocol and cloud agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof solutions for retail, auto, cities, buildings, industrial, entertainment, and more.



