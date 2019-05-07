CountingWorks PRO and Succentrix Team up to Provide High-Growth Platform for Accounting and Tax Professionals

Partnership will provide accounting and tax clients with everything they need to successfully grow their practice.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CountingWorks PRO is pleased to announce a partnership with Succentrix Business Advisors, recently named by Entrepreneur as one of the top 100 new franchise brands in the US. CountingWorks PRO and Succentrix Business Advisors are helping accountants grow and succeed in the digital age, and by combining forces empower clients to grow their practices at an exceptional rate.“Accounting firms are being disrupted by two forces, software automation and the way business owners research and choose whom to do business with” stated Lee Reams II, CEO of CountingWorks PRO. “Succentrix brings in proven processes and a model to succeed as an accounting firm, we back it up by getting our accounting firms found online.”CountingWorks PRO’s marketing automation platform, helps clients build their digital footprint and maintain their reputation, while Succentrix has the system and processes in place to make it easy for an accountant to open and grow their own profitable “turnkey” business. Together, a trained customer success team gets accounting practices up and running fast—usually in 30 days or less.Alan Padgett, owner of Succentrix, has this to say about the partnership: "Succentrix Business Advisors is the leading franchise in America for accounting and tax professionals who seek to serve independent business owners in their community. CountingWorks PRO is the most robust platform for accountants and tax specialists bar none. Together, CountingWorks PRO and Succentrix Business Advisors are a formidable team. The home office leadership, at Succentrix Business Advisors, embraces CountingWorks PRO because it recognizes that owners who utilize the CountingWorks PRO system are well positioned to take their business to the highest level."This partnership is already proving to be extremely valuable for clients. CountingWorks PRO has launched over 40 Succentrix websites to date, and is aiding clients in areas such as reviews, reputation management, social media posting, and nurturing leads.Veronica Sas is a Succentrix franchisee who has been experiencing the power of this partnership firsthand: “I have been using CountingWorks PRO for over a year now. It not only provides a great looking website, but the monthly newsletters are informative, relevant and allow me to stay in touch with my clients year-round. I have seen my business grow tremendously as a result of having an up to date, industry-specific website and the relevant publications that can be linked to social media and sent through email distributions!”CountingWorks PRO looks forward to many more successful engagements with Succentrix franchisees in the months to come.About CountingWorks PRO:Trusted by thousands of tax and accounting professionals and with award-winning marketing automation technology, CountingWorks PRO has been helping professionals to build and grow five-star practices for more than a decade. With its marketing automation technology, CountingWorks PRO provides small firms with state-of-the-art digital marketing technology and automation solutions which include websites, blogs, email newsletters, secure client portals, appointment and e-sign tools, social media marketing, search engine optimization, reputation building and more. With its TaxBuzz and CountingWorks financial marketplaces, CountingWorks PRO provides ways for millions of small business owners and taxpayers to connect and engage. For more information, visit www.CountingWorksPro.com or call 1-800-442-2477.About Succentrix:The guiding principle in our business is helping people to help people. We know that serving others needs is our truest measure of success. This is our way of giving back and improving economic conditions for small businesses. As the Franchisor, we consider ourselves to be the "Center". It starts with us. It is up to Succentrix Business Advisors to teach, train, nurture, and support each office owner. This is our franchise philosophy, one of partnership and commitment. For more information, visit www.succentrix.com or call 844-286-5408.



