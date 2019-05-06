Brook Furniture Rental Names Melanie Watts as National Senior Account Executive

Melanie Watts

Experienced Relocation Executive Brings Extensive Experience in Business Development and Account Management.﻿

LAKE FOREST, IL, U.S., May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brook Furniture Rental , America’s leading high end residential and office furniture rental company, announced today that Melanie Watts has joined the company as Senior Account Executive for National Accounts. Melanie joins Brook with more than 25 years of operations and account management experience in the relocation industry.Most recently, Melanie held the position of Vice President of Client Relations for GT Global Destination Services where she was responsible for providing and leading company-wide initiatives and strategic account development. Prior to that she held positions at Chamness Relocation, Coldwell Banker HPW, and another furniture rental company.“With Melanie’s successful track record throughout many areas of the relocation industry, and her deep commitment to her customers, we are thrilled to have her join the Brook family, “said Julius Milani, Vice President of National Accounts. “We are confident she will have a major impact on the success and evolution of our current and future relocation opportunities.”In her new position, Melanie will be responsible for the management and growth of Brook’s national relocation partnerships throughout the U.S.Melanie is both a Certified Relocation Specialist, Global Mobility Specialist and holds a North Carolina Real Estate Broker’s License.About Brook Furniture Rental Inc.Brook Furniture Rental, Inc. is a privately held furniture rental company headquartered in Lake Forest, IL having multiple locations across America that serves over 80% of the U.S. population. The company specializes in serving the furniture rental needs of residents and businesses in transition. These clients are served directly through the company's website or referred by various business partners. Currently, the company holds an industry-leading 95% on time rating.



