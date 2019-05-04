Issued by Platinum Star Public Relations

Today: Chin Chek Promotions Cinco de Mayo Event Headlined by Super Middleweights Malcolm Jones v. Kevin Engel

Join Chin Chek Promotions for Live Pro Boxing at the Historic Tyndall Armory in Downtown Indianapolis and Watch on FITE.TV.

Chin Chek Fight Card Including Welterweight Co-Main Event Pablo Sanchez v Justin Johnson and Flyweight Saleto Henderson v Jemsi Kibaznge Streams Live on FITE.TV

Chin Chek Promotions is back for Cinco de Mayo and the Ring of Honor Wall of Fame recognition of Community Leaders Ibrahim Lawson Fofanah of New York and Marlene Dotson of Indiana.”
— Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US, May 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones (13-1) and St. Louis' Kevin "Hitman" Engel (20-17) will go toe-to-toe at the main event showdown Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Tyndall Armory, 711 North Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chin Chek Promotions' Cinco de Mayo Boxing will be live streamed on FITE.TV.

All Times are Eastern

Cinco de Mayo Las Mejores Peleas De Box Fight Card Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Main Event - Super Middleweight
Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones v. Kevin "Hitman" Engel

Co-Main Event - Welterweight
Pablo Sanchez (12-3) v. Justin Johnson (6-19-6)

Flyweight
Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson v. Jemsi Kibaznge

Super Featherweight
Robbie Greenwood v. Jose Homar Rios

Super Welterweight
Derrick Coleman, Jr. v. Zachariah Kelley

Super Welterweight
Davante Shumate v. Howard Thompson

Super Featherweight
Skylar Ortiz v. Hugo Gutierrez

Super Middleweight
Antwan Jones v. VonKair Stevenson

Bantamweight
Ryan Raglin v. Austin Lajiness

"Chin Chek Promotions is back for Cinco de Mayo and the Ring of Honor Wall of Fame recognition of Community Leaders Ibrahim Lawson Fofanah of the Lawson Fofanah Charity Foundation and Marlene Dotson of the Indiana Latino Institute tonight at the Tyndall Armory," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions. "To celebrate our organization's first anniversary, we will be giving the audience a chance to win one of 4 autographed boxing gloves and other prizes."

Indy's Alaina Renae will sing the National Anthem.


Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and FITE.TV. Tickets are on sale now.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek at www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter at @chinchekpromo; Instagram at @chinchek_promotions, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

Highlights from Chin Chek Promotions' Super Brawl Event on February 16, 2019 at the Tyndall Armory

Flyweights Indiana's Saleto Henderson (4-0) clashes with Tanzania's Jemsi Kibazange (12-3) in Chin Chek Promotions' Cinco de Mayo's boxing show in downtown Indianapolis and on FITE.TV.

Celebrating its 1st Anniversary producing boxing shows, Indianapolis-based Chin Chek Promotions Founder Dominic Brogan is committed to providing a solid platform for boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders to develop and showcase their boxing skills.

