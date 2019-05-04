Today: Chin Chek Promotions Cinco de Mayo Event Headlined by Super Middleweights Malcolm Jones v. Kevin Engel

Join Chin Chek Promotions for Live Pro Boxing at the Historic Tyndall Armory in Downtown Indianapolis and Watch on FITE.TV.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US, May 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones (13-1) and St. Louis' Kevin "Hitman" Engel (20-17) will go toe-to-toe at the main event showdown Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Tyndall Armory, 711 North Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chin Chek Promotions' Cinco de Mayo Boxing will be live streamed on FITE.TV.

All Times are Eastern

Cinco de Mayo Las Mejores Peleas De Box Fight Card Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Main Event - Super Middleweight

Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones v. Kevin "Hitman" Engel

Co-Main Event - Welterweight

Pablo Sanchez (12-3) v. Justin Johnson (6-19-6)

Flyweight

Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson v. Jemsi Kibaznge

Super Featherweight

Robbie Greenwood v. Jose Homar Rios

Super Welterweight

Derrick Coleman, Jr. v. Zachariah Kelley

Super Welterweight

Davante Shumate v. Howard Thompson

Super Featherweight

Skylar Ortiz v. Hugo Gutierrez

Super Middleweight

Antwan Jones v. VonKair Stevenson

Bantamweight

Ryan Raglin v. Austin Lajiness

"Chin Chek Promotions is back for Cinco de Mayo and the Ring of Honor Wall of Fame recognition of Community Leaders Ibrahim Lawson Fofanah of the Lawson Fofanah Charity Foundation and Marlene Dotson of the Indiana Latino Institute tonight at the Tyndall Armory," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions. "To celebrate our organization's first anniversary, we will be giving the audience a chance to win one of 4 autographed boxing gloves and other prizes."

Indy's Alaina Renae will sing the National Anthem.



CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Saturday, May 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and FITE.TV. Tickets are on sale now.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek at www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter at @chinchekpromo; Instagram at @chinchek_promotions, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

MEDIA CONTACTS

For interviews with the fighters, contact Chin Chek Promotions Publicity Department at info@platinumstarpr.com or Instagram @platinumstarpr



SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.

Highlights from Chin Chek Promotions' Super Brawl Event on February 16, 2019 at the Tyndall Armory



