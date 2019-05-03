New SP100VC Variable-flow Pump

Small, compact variable-flow peristaltic pump

Low-cost, Variable-flow Peristaltic Pump

OMAHA, NE, USA, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compact pump provides variable-flow and exceptional life performance in a small attractive package. Enjoy the self-priming, run-dry, reversible, fluid-only-in-tubing benefits of a peristaltic pump in your fluid transfer or metering application. Flow rates are available up to 62 ml/min (0.98 gph) with a choice of motor speeds and tubing sizes. Select from a wide range of tubing materials for sterile operation, general purpose transfer or chemical handling. Splash-resistant housing mounts easily on the wall or on the bench. Manual and remote control options.A long time producer and supplier of fluid handling pumps and systems, APT Instruments offers a wide range of small, compact solutions for fluid and air handling. In addition, application engineering assistance is provided to meet special product or custom design requirements. OEM and Distributor Programs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.