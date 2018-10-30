New SP200VCA Variable-flow Pump
Low-cost, Compact Peristaltic PumpOMAHA,, NE, USA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compact pump provides variable-flow and exceptional life performance in a small attractive package. Enjoy the self-priming, run-dry, reversible, fluid-only-in-tubing benefits of a peristaltic pump in your fluid transfer or metering application. Flow rates are available up to 320 ml/min (5.07 gph) with a choice of motor speeds and tubing sizes. Select from a wide range of tubing materials for sterile operation, general purpose transfer or chemical handling. Splash-resistant housing mounts easily on the wall or on the bench. Manual and remote control options. OEM and Distributor Programs. http://www.aptinstruments.com/Merchant2/merchant.mvc?Screen=CTGY&Category_Code=SP200.
