Registration Opens for the 21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference

21st Annual Global MilSatCom

SMi Reports: Attendees can now book their seats online for Global MilSatCom 2019, taking place in London on the 5-7 November.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to announce that registration is now live for the 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition , returning to London on the 5th, 6th and 7th November alongside a Small Satellites and Disruptive Space Technology focus day on the 4th November.With the biggest Early Bird discount only available until 28th June. Save £200 and secure your place now at: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpress As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom’s reputation has been built on the high-level international speakers and decision makers it attracts and the fantastic interactive opportunities offered during the conference sessions and networking receptions.A key theme of the conference will be ‘maintaining and sustaining space superiority’, with key updates on the UK’s SKYNET constellation and international SATCOM programme developments, including the enterprise wide reorganisation endeavours within the US DoD and its new and ‘go fast’ procurement efforts.It will also explore allied collaboration and future military programmes, resilience and protection in future architectures, next generation LEO small sat constellation and much more!Key Reasons to Attend Global MilSatCom 2019 • Critical host nation support, up to and including the ministerial level – providing comprehensive coverage of the UK’s space sector and SATCOM goals• An international speaker line up unrivalled within other events, that provide key updates from established and emerging space-faring nations across the globe• A dedicated focus day looking at how small satellite constellations and disruptive space technology is revolutionising space-based communications• Meet and network with over 550 attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry over 8 hours of breaks; as well as 2 drinks receptions and 2 conference dinners• A key day focused on developments on US SATCOM – analysing growing requirements, programme proceedings and procurement plansThe event brochure will be released at the end of May, request your copy now: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpress Sponsorship is also now also open for the conference. Should you wish to sponsor, speak or exhibit at Global MilSatCom 2019, please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukConference: 5th-7th November 2019Small Satellites and Disruptive Space Technology focus day: 4th November 2019QEII Centre, London, UKRegister by 28th June to save £200! http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einpress Lead Sponsor: SES NetworksGold Sponsor: AirbusSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Media Broadcast Satellite, Newtec, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Raytheon, SCISYS UK, SES Government Solutions, Teledyne, Thales, Viasat, Xtar-- END --About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.