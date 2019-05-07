Centilytics empowered with AUTOMATION and INVENTORY in the new release; advances CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE efficiency

Centilytics Intelligent Cloud Management Platform

Centilytics, an intelligent cloud management platform, announce automation, inventory and Slack integration as new features to drive innovation in cloud.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centilytics, an intelligent cloud management platform, announced a host of new features which includes automation, inventory and Slack integration.

Organizations need an all-in-one platform that can manage their cloud infrastructure more efficiently. Centilytics is empowering organizations to consolidate and manage existing resources to realize the advantages of increasingly popular public clouds.

A key to improving business processes aligned with the cloud is automating workflows to streamline processes and make better, faster decisions. Centilytics’ new offerings are just in time when organizations are struggling with automation and granular visibility in their entire cloud footprint.

“The multi-cloud approach is progressive but the scalability of cloud at such level can lead to absolute failure if not managed properly. Cloud management platforms need advanced features to make complex operations simple in the cloud and this is what we are trying to achieve with all the new upgrades.” – Shruti Agnihotri, Chief Product Officer

Automation:

All new automation upgrades uphold the excitement of most demanded features to give an edge over other CMPs. Cloud Automation enables users to skip the monotonous tasks and increase business efficiency by allowing workload scheduling, lifecycle management, and automated backups. The scheduling of workloads is available with advanced configuration. It gives freedom to schedule daily tasks at the required time with desired applicable rules. For example, when to start and stop the instances. The automated backups solve the purpose of not missing any data at any cost.

Inventory:

Public cloud users have struggled to get the desired visibility in their cloud footprint and the native cloud consoles just add up to the pile of problems. Centilytics’ inventory feature provides comprehensive information about all the resources. Their inventory piece allows granular visibility into user’s resources with an overview dashboard which can be further drilled down, resource-wise, to get real-time information.

Slack Integration:

Centilytics has a powerful, integrated reporting system which provides analytical data in a simplified manner to make informed decisions. Their latest Slack integration enables easy accessibility, sharing and scheduling of reports on desired Slack channels without leaving their workspace. To consume the most relevant information, a user can choose from 500+ tag-based reports and send them via Slack.

About:

Centilytics, a Silicon Valley-based company, started off very young as a summer experiment from the ground up, now is a Stanford-based StartX accelerated company with a global clientele base. The organization is headquartered in the US and has an R&D Center in India.

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that sits on top of public clouds to help organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

