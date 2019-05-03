Patty Maples Transition Coaching for Career and Life to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BERRYVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we're in a transition stage, we’re out of our comfort zone. It can be really scary to try new and different things.

Facing our fears is really hard. But guess what? That's where we see growth. That's where you learn how resilient you are and how you can move to the next level in your life.

If you are currently in the midst of a change or desire to make a significant change in your life, transition coaching can help you deal with the uncertainties, complexities, and fears that accompany change.

Patty Maples is the founder of Patty Maples Transition Coaching for Career and Life, where she helps individuals find more meaningful careers and meaningful lives through engaging conversations, setting goals, and being held accountable for creating one’s ideal life.

Patty’s clients are typically in the midst of a life or career change or desire to make a significant change: some are close to retirement; some are dealing with organizational changes; some are close to retirement and uncertain about the future; others just feel stuck. Patty helps her clients navigate these transitions with confidence, ease and clarity to create a life that aligns with their values, goals and dreams.

“It’s about getting you to a point where you can share all of your talents,” says Patty.

In every coaching session, Patty guides her clients toward identifying proper and effective ways to resolve their challenges and providing helpful tools to prepare them for the next step when the opportunities come.

“This is where coaching is really beneficial and helpful: because they're ripe to learn,” says Patty. “They may be scared to death, but they want to make a move, and if they can partner with a coach that is personable and caring and compassionate, they're more willing to take those risks and move ahead as best they can.”

Patty spent 25 years specializing in human resources and human capital for the federal government organizations including the Executive Office of the President, the National Institute of Health and US Geologic Survey. With a master’s degree in conflict resolution and counseling, and certification from the International Coaching Federation as an Associate Certified Coach,

“I did have an amazing career in the federal government working for a lot of prestigious federal agencies,” says Patty. “I wanted to launch my own business in retirement. That's when I became certified as an associate certified coach with the International Coaching Federation and started my business almost four years ago. This is really an opportunity for me to use the skills I learned from my federal government career. I knew that coaching would provide a challenge for me, but also fulfillment, because I would be working with different people and different circumstances.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Patty Maples in an interview with Jim Masters on May 7th at 2pm EDT.

For more information, visit www.pattymaples.com



