Novel Coworking purchases Cathedral Square building

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding into Milwaukee with the purchase of 790 N. Milwaukee Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the Cathedral Square building on April 30 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“With our location in Madison opening this June, we’re excited to further our offerings in Wisconsin for entrepreneurs and small business owners as well as enterprise companies,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking.

Built in 1985, the 69,523-square-foot building will feature six floors of state-of-the-art workspace. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In January, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites featuring a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, kitchen, conference room, and technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

“We are drawn by Milwaukee’s supportive environment for small business,” said Bennett. “The city’s strong growth in recent years, particularly in the East Town area, makes it the perfect place for Novel Coworking to serve a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Novel Coworking’s members get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With coworking memberships starting at $129 a month, private offices starting at $400 a month, and office suites as low as $225 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.5 million square feet of workspace in 32 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.