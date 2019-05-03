Reliabilityweb.com Announces Certified Reliability Leader Workshop in Mississauga, Ontario

The Certifed Reliability Leader Workshop will be held in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Over 3,000 Certified Reliability Leaders to date!

To help asset management professionals in Canada build a culture of reliability leadership

FORT MYERS, FL, US, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® has announced a Certified Reliability Leader® (CRL) Workshop will be held in Mississauga, Ontario, June 25-28, 2019.Developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP), the Certified Reliability Leader Workshop is designed for both teams and individuals. It provides instruction about the Uptime® Elements Framework, allowing students to master the content and enhance the knowledge needed to successfully complete the Certified Reliability Leader exam. The workshop also encourages participants to build their understanding about how to be a Reliability Leader™, and how to exercise reliability leadership as natural self-expression.The Workshop includes lectures, as well as audio and video case studies from industry leaders and winners of the Uptime Awards for Best Maintenance Reliability Program. Participants will bring some of the industry’s most advanced thinking in reliability back to their organizations, and will be able to utilize it immediately. In this way, the CRL Workshop provides guidance and can engage and empower every stakeholder in your organization as a Reliability Leader.Registration includes a 4-day workshop pass, the Uptime Elements Body of Knowledge book set and a free trial to the Uptime Elements Academy Learning Management System. The CRL Workshop will be held at Lakeside Process Controls Ltd., in Mississauga, Ontario. More information and registration is available here About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability Radio®.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radio® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.



