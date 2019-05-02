Rudy L. Kusuma Conducted Silent Auction Fundraising Event at the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Last April 17th, 2019

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is not only a reliable real estate company but also dedicated to helping people in uplifting their lives.

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a reliable and trustworthy real estate company, is proud to announce that the recently conducted silent auction fundraising event held at the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce is a huge success. The event was held last Wednesday, 17th of April, 2019.

The main objective of the silent auction is to raise charity for La Casa de San Gabriel, a nonprofit organization benefiting lower-income families in need in the San Gabriel Valley. This event also supports La Casa De San Gabriel Community Center, a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping people experiencing poverty in the said area.

La Casa de San Gabriel Community Center aims to serve deprived and low-income households in the San Gabriel region. The programs and services they offer are intended to uplift households who are working but not able to climb out of scarcity. The main focus is on early education together with health and wellness problems. Lisa Gutierrez-Correa and Jane Atkins Vasquez, La Casa directors, are also present on the said event to receive the donation from the said real estate company.

The event was a huge success, and the winner of silent auction was Robert and Jone Nhan. They are an independent distributor of Jeunesse Global. They bought the $500 worth of school supplies and donated the money and the supplies back to La Casa de San Gabriel. Jeunesse Global is a billion dollar network marketing company based in the USA with more than 35 corporate offices around the world and ship to over 140 countries. The company specializes in anti-aging, wellness, weight management, beauty, and hair products, and its business model encourages people to run their own business. They are currently looking for business partners who want to make extra money and working from home. Their mission is to help people look younger and feel better. For more information, call 626-823-6229 and look for Robert Nhan. For inquiries, please send an email at rnhan@yahoo.com or visit their website at https://fatfish.jeunesseglobal.com/en-US/

About La Casa de San Gabriel:

La Casa de San Gabriel supports and encourages more than 200 families per annum. The programs as well as services they offer made to uplift the families in the area, most are working but not capable of climbing out of poverty. The main focus of this non-profit organization is on early education, together with health as well as wellness issues.

