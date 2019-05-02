There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,564 in the last 365 days.

LONER SKATEBOARDING LAUNCHES JACK BE CLOTHING LINE

Jack Be

Lonely Lover Hoodie

Great Alone Crewneck - Pink

Billboard charting artist Jack Be in connection with LONER SKATEBOARDING have released a newly minted line of clothing. Available today!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 2, 2019 – New York, NY - Loner Magazine has teamed with Jack Be to launch a series of Jack Be inspired clothing.

Jack Be, a young artist, creative and influencer out of Los Angeles, CA has been building a fiercely devoted fanbase. His fans are rabidly passionate about his music and other content they’ve propelled him to chart on four Billboard music charts at once without a focused promotional campaign!

Jack is as much devoted to his fans as well, often answering fan mail with a personalized letter thanking each supporter personally and spearheading campaigns to activate his fan base for social good. Listen to Jack Be music here.

# # #


MERCH:
www.lonerskate.com/collections/jack-be-x-loner

@JACKBETHATSME
jack-be.com

David Schure
Schure Media Group
+1 862-222-0222
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


