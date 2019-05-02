Buffs4Life launches new crisis hotline to focus on mental health.

Buffs4Life Never Again Campaign

Buffs4Life alumni athletes can call 833-303-BUFFS (24/7) to speak to a qualified counselor about mental health, substance abuse or suicide concerns.

There is an entire middle ground of help overlooked. The Buffs4Life Crisis Hotline is a safe place to ask questions, any question, from ‘Is this normal?’ to ‘How do I get help.” — said Sean Tufts, Buffs4Life Board President.

DENVER, CO, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffs4Life Board of Directors, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping former University of Colorado athletes and coaches in need, announces a dedicated Crisis Hotline: 833-303-BUFFS. Mental health services, in support of the “Never Again” campaign, are now available to University of Colorado alumni athletes in need of mental health support. Buffs4Life’s campaign is a direct result of mental health issues affecting coaches and former athletes of the University of Colorado.

“There is an entire middle ground of help overlooked,” said Sean Tufts, Buffs4Life Board President. “The Buffs4Life Crisis Hotline is a safe place to ask questions, any question, from ‘Is this normal?’ to ‘How do I get help?’ Its equal parts sounding board, emphatic listener, and mental health advisor.” Over the last year, Buffs4Life has worked with Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners to learn what services are available, and how Buffs4Life can support teammates seeking help.

“This is a dedicated Crisis line service which takes the historical Buffs4life peer support program to a new level of access, expertise and connection to the right service at the right time. Effective May 1, Buffs4Life alumni athletes can call 833-303-BUFFS, 24/7, to speak to a qualified counselor about any mental health, substance abuse or suicide concern”, stated Bev Marquez, CEO, Rocky Mountain Crisis Line. Services are free and confidential. The counselors who answer this line have been trained about the history, culture, and resources available specific to the Buffs4life population.

The Buffs4Life Board of Directors has spent considerable time learning about mental health and being trained to identify need. Board member Joe McCreary recently used his training to ask the hard question, “Are you considering taking your life?” The work to get to this day, and launching the Buffs4Life Crisis Line, has been eye-opening and offers encouragement to many. Tufts added, “When I was playing football and witnessed a friend in crisis, I had two options. I either called their Mom or called the police. With this service in place, we now have professionals to help our alumni athletes. To use a football analogy, the team at Rocky Mountain Crisis Center are like an outstanding Free Safety - always in the right place and always has your back.”

For the past year, the Board of Directors, led by the former University of Colorado and NFL football player Sean Tufts, in conjunction with former University of Colorado football coaches Gary Barnett and Brian Cabral, have worked to align the organization with mental health resources throughout Denver including the Colorado Crisis Center.

It is a great honor for our board members & those who participate in our cause to be a part of community outreach, which brings the Buff family closer together.



