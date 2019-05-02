Gulf Coast University and African Network of SW Florida Recognize Leaders in Human Rights

Mr. Christopher King, founder of the Gentleman's Course and human rights advocate, speaks on Human Rights in Tampa Bay.

Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, April 26th, Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of the Human Rights Center in Clearwater Florida and Christopher King, Founder of The Gentlemen’s Course, United for Human Rights (UHR) partner and grandson of Blues legend, BB King, were awarded for their human rights work at the Graduate Awards and School Programs Recognition Ceremony at Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida.

Dr. Peter Ndiang'ui, President of the African Network of Southwest Florida and Assistant professor on Child and Youth Studies and Diversity in Florida Gulf Coast University was the organizer of the event. During his closing remarks, he surprised United for Human Rights Florida with a crystal award from ANSWFL and Gulf Coast University College of Education that read: “Education for Empowerment award given to United for Human Rights Florida, for contribution towards empowerment through education in Africa and elsewhere.”

Christopher King also presented special certificates of appreciation from United for Human Rights to: Dr. Hasan Aydin, Director of Education and Youth Empowerment in African Network of SW Florida and Associate Professor of Multiculturalism; Dr. Eunny Hyun, Dean of the College of Education; and Professor Winston Langley, former Provost of University of Massachusetts and author of the Encyclopedia for Human Rights Abuses. Several Fort Myers schools were recognized for their outstanding humanitarian projects as well.

The keynote speaker was Kathy Dupoy-Bruno, Esq. She spoke on the impact that teachers can have, both good and bad, on students by giving her own story of the teachers that helped shape her into who she is today.

The African Network of South West Florida (ANSWFL):

ANSWFL is a non-profit networking organization with the primary goal of promoting Africa’s rich heritage and diverse cultures in the five counties of Southwest Florida. The organization aims at enhancing the quality of life of its members by providing support for one another through networking in economic, educational and socio-cultural pursuits. ANSWFL strives to inspire and empower its members to become an integral dynamic force in the economic, educational and cultural development of South-West Florida.

United for Human Rights (UHR) and Youth for Human Rights (YHR):

UHR and YHR are international sister not-for-profit organizations dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. The Church of Scientology sponsors the program making it possible for human rights educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcements and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.