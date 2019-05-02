Colombian Actress, Maria Lara, Featured at Clearwater Voices for Humanity Premiere Party

Colombian actress, humanitarian and TWTH ambassador, Maria Lara, addresses guests at a May 1st screening of the new Voices for Humanity episode on Scientology TV

Who doesn’t want to be happy? The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral guide that points the way.” — Maria Lara, Colombian actress

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 1st in the auditorium of the Church of Scientology’s religious retreat, the Fort Harrison, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay (TWTH) hosted a screening of Scientology TV's Voices for Humanity episode which featured TWTH Ambassador Maria Lara. There were over 120 Scientologists and people of other faiths in attendance.

The doors opened at 7:00pm and guests mingled and danced to the live Latin music played by the Flag Band. Hors d’oeuvres and show time snacks were also provided. The Way to Happiness Executive Director, Tanja Cranton, welcomed everyone and introduced the ebullient Maria Lara who thanked everyone for being there and what they do in their own communities.

The show aired live at 8:00pm. The episode tracked Maria’s life in Colombia, from babyhood, to beauty queen and soap opera star. But most importantly, the show featured her volunteer work educating gangs, company executives and even military top brass on The Way to Happiness.

Maria said, “Who doesn’t want to be happy? The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral guide that points the way.” She received a standing ovation at the end of the episode and was presented with a big bouquet of flowers.

A Question and Answer period was held for half an hour afterwards and Maria answered many questions such as, “I want to help! How do I get started?” Maria encouraged everyone to help and get involved. TWTH volunteers then signed up those ready for action.

For more information on the program or to join in volunteer projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv) and is holding the next community cleanup this Saturday May 4th at 10AM. The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



