The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Takes on America’s #1 littered item.

Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay remove over 3,500 of America’s number 1 litter item – cigarette butts - from a Clearwater neighborhood.

A litter-laden community reduces community pride and is a major contributor to crime. We see the benefit our cleanups have had in helping to reduce crime and increase pride in these neighborhoods.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 27th, volunteers from The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay took action in Clearwater’s Gateway Neighborhood to remove discarded cigarette butts and trash. Over 3,500 cigarette butts have been collected and disposed of and 300lbs of trash cleaned up off the streets since volunteers have been out in force every Saturday and Sunday morning for the past six weeks.

“The issue of littering is not new but needs to be addressed with urgency.” said Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton. “A litter-laden community reduces community pride and is a major contributor to crime. We see the benefit our cleanups have had in helping to reduce crime and increase pride in these neighborhoods”.

TWTH Association has noted that cigarette butts containing plastic filters are the most littered item in the world and are made of a type of plastic that can take up to a decade to decompose.

TWTH volunteers base their actions on The Way to Happiness book, authored by Mr. L Ron Hubbard in 1981, containing 21 common sense principles for a better living including, “Help take care of the planet. The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home.”

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv) and is holding the next community cleanup this Saturday May 4th at 10AM.

For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



