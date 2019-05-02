GRCI Law exhibiting at Data Protection & Privacy Conference to discuss the GDPR ‘one year on’

GRCI Law Limited

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a year since the GDPR came into force, bringing with it a sea change in how personal data is managed and controlled and with it challenges for businesses and organisations who need to ensure they are compliant. GRCI Law, the specialist data privacy and cyber security consultancy will be exhibiting at the Data Protection & Privacy Conference Q2 2019.

The event, taking place on 16 May at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, brings together businesses from across the UK to talk about the latest developments in GDPR compliance, current trends and best practice, e-privacy regulation and lessons learned since the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into force last year.

The GRCI Law team will be on hand to talk about latest developments, key trends and how they can assist in implementing effective commercial solutions. Head of Incident and Breach Management and Data Subject Rights, John Potts, and Head of Business Development, Christina Maclean, will be attending.

Ryan Mackie, GRCI Law Managing Executive, said: “One year on from the implementation of the GDPR, we are starting to see a range of issues arising, and as the ICO gets tougher on enforcement and Data Subjects become more aware of their rights under GDPR, it’s clear that unless organisations put data privacy and cyber security at the top of their agenda and start to think about it in terms of privacy by design and by default then they may be fined and suffer reputational damage. Putting pragmatic, operational data privacy and security solutions in place that work for your organisation and keeping them constantly updated is key.”

Visit the event website to register and see the agenda, including speakers and seminar topics. Come and talk to us at stand number 12 to see how we can help you.

GRCI Law is at the forefront of developments in the constantly evolving, challenging and complex fields of data protection, data privacy, and cyber and information security law. The firm offers a full range of data privacy solutions including: DPO as a Service (DPOaaS), Data Breach Management Service, Data Privacy Manager Service, Data Subject Access Requests, Contract and Legal and EU Representative Services

For more information about GRCI Law’s range of services and solutions, visit the website, email grcilaw@grcilaw.com or call +44 (0)333 900 5555.



