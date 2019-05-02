Registration Opens for the 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

Military Flight Training 2019

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the Military Flight Training conference, commencing in London, UK, this October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of last year's event, SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of Military Flight Training for its 8th year running. The conference is taking place in London, UK on the 9th and 10th October 2019.With new threats creating more challenging and dangerous air environments and increasing operational tempo for many NATO-allied militaries, it is crucial for pilots to receive effective training to prepare them for ever-more dynamic air operations. The 2019 agenda will extensively cover the latest developments in fast-jet, rotary-wing, and fixed-wing training, as well as national approaches to pilot development and technological advances to synthetic and live training programmes. The two-day event will also cover the most relevant topics today, which includes technical air crew training, pilot retention and attrition reduction, and cooperating with external contractors for increased training efficiencies.The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpress As Air Forces move towards 5th-generation capabilities, NATO allied countries are heavily investing nationally in comprehensive flight training systems and platforms. For this reason, the event will provide a crucial platform for senior military officials and industry experts from around the world to gather, where they will share their own perspectives on best practice for more efficient flight training.Featured expert speakers include:• Colonel Deanna Franks, Vice Commandant, 139th Airlift Wing, US Air National Guard• Colonel Georg von Harling, Commander of the Technical Training Centre, German Air Force• Colonel Alexander Koell, Commander of the Pilot Training Institute, Austrian Air Force• Colonel Martin Jandourek, 22nd Helicopter Wing Commander, Czech Air Force• Commander Andrea Pingitore, Experimental Test Pilot, Italian Navy• Major Michael Rosenqvist, Project Manager, Military Flying Training System MFTS, Swedish Air Force• Major Becky Frater, Regimental Electronic Warfare Instructor, 1st Regiment Army Air Corps, Joint Helicopter Command, British Armed Forces• And many more.Delegates will also have the opportunity to hear from and network with leading industry experts in the field such as Diamond Aircraft Industries and Leonardo, who have joined this year’s sponsor line-up.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount on bookings ending on Friday 31st May 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpress For exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 207 827 67489th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries and Leonardo---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



