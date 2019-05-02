Mural Dedicated to Human Rights Unveiled in Tampa Neighborhood of Sulphur Springs Florida

In honor of 50 years of fair housing, Cristian Vargas of UHR's Florida Chapter joined Patricia Newton, the HR Investigation Supervisor, Tampa at the dedication of the “In and Out” mural at a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Sulphur Springs.

Titled “In and Out” the mural has two sides - the east-facing mural offers a welcoming gesture while the west one includes aerial views of Sulphur Springs.

This mural represents more than just art. It’s the life and culture of this community.” — Cristian Vargas, Executive Director UHR Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Monday, April 29th, to unveil an arresting, multi-faced mural at Rowlett Park Racquetball Courts in Sulphur Springs. The mural celebrates human rights. The idea behind the mural came from the late President of the Florida chapter of United for Human Rights, Gracia Bennish. Two years before her passing, she proposed the mural, representing human rights and fair housing to Patricia Newton, the Human Rights Investigation Supervisor for the City of Tampa. Ms. Newton loved the idea, and the organizations worked together to make it reality.

The Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida Chapter, Cristian Vargas, explained how Gracia and Patricia envisioned the mural to promote and safeguard human rights for all residents of Tampa. "This mural represents more than just art. It's the life and culture of this community," said Mr. Vargas at the ceremony.



Staff from the City of Tampa Human Rights Office, Art Programs Division and Parks and Recreation attended. Parker Hamons, a Board Member of the Tampa Office of Human Rights Board, was the master of ceremonies. He thanked the City of Tampa, Michael Parker (resident of Sulphur Springs and artist behind the mural) and Youth for Human Rights Florida for working together to create the mural.

To receive more information please visit our information center at 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave, open 10AM to 10PM every day, or contact us at 727-467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com



United for Human Rights (UHR) and Youth for Human Rights (YHR:) are international sister not-for-profit organizations dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. The Church of Scientology sponsors the program making it possible for human rights educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcements and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



