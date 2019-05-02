Youth Show Appreciation for Mom at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

At the Tell a Story Pre Mother’s Day Event, children made unique flowers from paper plates and recycled cardboard as a gift to their mothers in anticipation for Mother’s Day. The event was held at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in Clearwater

In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has. And as such, no matter what, one should honor them and help them.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, April 28th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center held a community pre-Mother’s Day “Tell a Story” event. There, children were read stories that emphasized showing thanks for the love and care which mothers give to their kids. Leading the activities was Ms. Lynn Posyton, Community Relations Director of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay. In addition to reading to the children, Ms. Posyton worked with the children to create uniquely decorated flowers as gifts for their mothers. Ms. Posyton then read the book, “Hero Mom”, aloud to them and also shared her own experience raising her four children. The event was free to attend and complimentary refreshments were served.

For the art project, kids transformed simple paper plates and recycled cardboard into one-of-a-kind gifts for their moms. The repurposed items were hand-crafted with uniquely patterned flowers and decorations.

“Today was so much fun,” said Mr. Posyton. “As I was reading the kids the story I could see their parents just beaming!”

Michael Soltero, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “The CCV Center organized this event in homage for all that our mothers do for us as children. What Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote epitomizes that message, ‘In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has. And as such, no matter what, one should honor them and help them.’”

Apart from community events, nonprofit organizations are able to use the CCV Center’s facilities and services at no cost to aid in the growth of their group.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



