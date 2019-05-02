The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Wants You to Know the Effects of Drugs on the Body and Mind

Child and parent take the FDFW pledge to be drug-free.

It is important to educate people on the facts about what drugs do to the body and mind. Legal or not they have an effect.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past week, a dozen volunteers for the Foundation for a Drug -Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter attended several events in the Tampa Bay area and distributed the Truth About Drugs materials to raise awareness of the dangerous of drugs. They met with other non-profits at different community events and were happy to share their drug education materials. They distributed over 1200 materials.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in 2017 there were nearly 200 drug overdose deaths a day in the US, about 72,000 a year. This is more than the number of U.S. troops who died in the entire Vietnam War.

“Drugs are not a light matter” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter. “They are claiming people’s lives everyday. It is important to educate people on the facts about what drugs do to the body and mind. Legal or not they have an effect. It’s important to get the facts from a creditable source, not from the drug dealer or from those who would profit from drug users.”

Per CDC, drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, surpassing car accident fatalities. It is also the third leading cause of death in the US after heart disease and cancer. The drug overdose fatalities have brought the life expectancy in the US down three years in a row. This has not happened since the 1910s, when a flu pandemic and World War I brought the numbers down.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to help educate youth or their community on the dangers of drugs. This includes 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.

Anyone who would like more information or get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



