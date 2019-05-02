DocBloxs Executives Invited to Speak at #2 Ranked Global Computer Science Employer Showcase

DocBloxs logo NJIT logo Capstone Ying Wu College of Computing at NJIT logo

DocBloxs executives speak on leadership in the evolving technology landscape at #2 ranked Global Computer Science Employer Showcase

MIDDLESEX, NJ, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain document management and workflow solution DocBloxs is pleased to share that two of its executives, Lisa Marks-Canty and Karl Schlegel , have been invited to speak at the Senior Capstone Project Students’ Showcase for the Ying Wu College of Computing at NJIT.The event will feature projects executed by senior-class members as well as graduate students for companies including Forbes, Verizon, BNY, UPS, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, the NJ Court System, and others. Each of the projects addresses a real-world challenge and incorporates leading edge solutions such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, or more efficient methods of capturing and processing data from diverse sources with built-in interoperability.“The opportunity to speak with students from the second highest ranked computer science program in the world is a real honor”, said Lisa Marks-Canty, CEO of DocBloxs. “It is refreshing to see that NJIT’s curriculum is built around the fundamental belief that graduates should not only have technical expertise but also front-line experience understanding and solving real problems.”Capstone program executive board member Tim Tan adds, “The practical real-world approach at NJIT disrupts the paradigm of development for the sake of development and gives students a significant edge in their careers.”The Computer Science Program at NJIT has been ranked #1 in the nation and #2 globally by the Center for World University Rankings. “The opportunity afforded employers to see who students are and what they are capable of technically can transform the hiring conversation from what can you do for me to how would you like to play this specific role in our vision for the future”, said former Inc. 500 Chairman, Karl Schlegel.The Showcase will take place on Saturday, May 4th at NJIT’s campus in Newark, NJ. Fifteen industry judges on four panels will be led by the head of Cybersecurity in the State of New Jersey, Michael Geraghty. Employers are given the opportunity to speak with students one on one starting at 1 pm and the rest of the showcase opens at 3 pm. For further details, email Osama Eljabiri at Osama.eljabiri@njit.edu.--------------------DocBloxs is a document management and workflow solution incorporating blockchain, escrow, and smart contracts to address the fundamental challenge of trust and performance in business. www.docbloxs.com



