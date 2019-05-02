Nonprofit Leaders Learn Internet Marketing at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Charity Luncheon

Representatives of 13 non-profits network at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater

A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted its monthly Charity Networking Luncheon for nonprofit leaders from the Tampa Bay Area on May 1st. The focus of the luncheon was Barry Coziahr, Social Media Consultant, who delivered a short talk on how nonprofit leaders can utilize YouTube to make their good works known.

Mr. Coziahr said, “YouTube has become a massive social media outlet through viral videos and so on. Today, I wanted to show these nonprofit leaders how they too can become YouTube sensations and let the world know what they’re doing for our communities!”

Mr. Coziahr has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and publicity. He has trained and consulted thousands of small businesses, including nonprofits, to help them to grow and achieve their goals.

After Mr. Coziahr’s talk, guests stood up and introduced themselves. They were then encouraged to speak with others to promote the development of partnerships within the nonprofit organization ranks.

“The CCV Center was established to increase nonprofits’ influence in the community,” said Michael Soltero, Center Manager. “Each impact their own sphere of influence. Together, we can make the difference. It’s as humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ’A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

This complimentary luncheon is open to charitable or volunteer organizations alike. Its purpose is to provide a venue for nonprofits to network and deliver the tools they need to improve their respective communities.

The CCV Center, made possible with sponsorship from the Church of Scientology, is an extension of the Clearwater Community Volunteers to further expand their community outreach. It does this by offering its facilities as a meeting space or event venue at no cost to nonprofit organizations.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for the upcoming luncheon please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



