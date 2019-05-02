Foundation for a Drug-Free World Offers Free Educational Materials on Synthetic Drugs

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida chapter in downtown Clearwater provides educational seminars and free Truth About Drugs Materials

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) offers a free 31-page small information booklet called “The Truth About Synthetic Drugs.” The Truth About Drugs Documentary DVD of real people telling their experiences has been updated to include information on Synthetic Drugs. Copies of the booklet and DVD are provided at no cost to parents, educators, community leaders, pastors, law enforcement and anyone else who would like to get the information for themselves or to educate others.

Synthetic Drugs are created using man-made chemicals rather than natural ingredients and have a long list of horrific effects on the body and mind.

“These drugs are extremely dangerous,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter “they have turned people into real life zombies or even made them bleed from their eyes. It’s not pretty and this information needs to be known.”

The Truth About Synthetic Drugs information booklet goes over the dangerous effects of these drugs, some of which include psychosis, high fever, heart attack and seizures. The booklet also goes over the names of some of these drugs, including, Spice, K2, N-Bomb and Bath Salts.

Anyone who would like more information or get a copy of the Truth about Synthetic Drugs information booklet can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, which is open 10 AM to 10 PM everyday, or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



