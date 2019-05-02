Scientology Volunteer Ministers Deliver Record-Breaking Neighborhood Cleanup

Over 500 members of the Scientology VMs, Pinellas County Foster Adoptive Parents Association, I Am the Group Foundation, Community Learning Center, Washburn Academy, and Clearwater Academy’s football team and I am the Group after massive cleanup.

N. Greenwood in Clearwater has seen a 70% decrease in crime following efforts by neighbors, police and non-profits like the Scientology Volunteer Ministers

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of Saturday April 27th, over 500 volunteers took action, picking up trash, old TVs, tires, tree limbs, and more in a massive neighborhood cleanup organized by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VM) of Florida. The group has been doing these clean-up events regularly for the past four years.

Dressed in their signature yellow T-shirts, the VMs are seen regularly in their neighborhoods, doing cleanups, disaster response, and helping out individuals and families with problems ranging from study problems, to relationship issues, and drug abuse.

The cleanup brought together like-minded groups eager to help improve their communities, including Pinellas County Foster Adoptive Parents Association, I Am the Group Foundation, Community Learning Center, Washburn Academy, and Clearwater Academy’s football team.

“This was such a great event, you guys wanted a huge clean-up and you did it!” said Milagros De La Rosa, Volunteer Coordinator for I Am the Group Foundation. “That is a great example for me, to set goals and go for it until you get it. That is what I want for our organization. You set the bar for other people to follow.”

Kirstie Clements, Volunteer Coordinator for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida, took charge of the 500plus cleaning force, splitting them into ten teams, and assigning an area for each to operate. VMs use the skills they have learned from the “Basics of Organizing” course, available to anyone for free online or in the Volunteer Minister Center in downtown Clearwater.

150 bags of trash and tree branches were collected. Greenwood residents stopped over to say thanks, and some even joined the clean-up effort. Volunteers and neighborhood residents were treated to a barbeque after the event.

L. Ron Hubbard described the purpose of the Volunteer Minister program as: "Making hundreds of thousands of Volunteer Ministers who go out into the world and tend to the needs of people as they find them is the purpose of this program."



About the Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”



