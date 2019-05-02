Florida Senate Passes Resolution To Educate Public On Dangerous Psychiatric Drug Condition

Diane Stein, President of the Florida Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) addresses visitors at CCHR Florida headquarters

The seminar is in recognition of Tardive Dyskinesia Week, the first week in May, as passed by the Florida Senate in a recent resolution to educate the public on the condition.” — Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, May 6, the Florida Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health watchdog organization, will be hosting a free event to educate the public on alternative solutions to mental health with Dr. Stephen Nedd at its headquarters in downtown Clearwater, 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater. The seminar starts at 6:30 pm.

Diane Stein, the President of CCHR Florida said, “The seminar is in recognition of ‘Tardive Dyskinesia Week’, the first week in May, as passed by the Florida Senate in a recent resolution to educate the public on the condition.” Tardive Dyskinesia is an irreversible condition caused by psychotropic drugs. Stein continued, “This pivotal resolution is a giant leap forward in publicly recognizing that psychiatric medications ca cause life-altering damage.”

CCHR has been uncovering psychiatric abuses and promoting public awareness of the dangers of psychotropic drugs since its establishment in 1969. Tardive Dyskinesia is an incurable nervous condition which consists of involuntary movement of the lips, tongue, jaw, fingers, toes, and other body parts. Research conducted on Tardive Dyskinesia has revealed that at least 500,000 Americans prescribed antipsychotics could suffer from this side effect.

According to research, there are at least 17 drug regulatory agency warnings of addiction or withdrawal effects linked to psychiatric drugs, including antidepressants. With more than 34 million Americans taking antidepressants in 2013-14, addiction to and withdrawal from psychiatric drugs is a growing problem.

Diane Stein also noted, “CCHR’s psychiatric drug side effects database assists consumers in wading through the facts of drug risks, and its report, Psychiatric Drugs Create Violence and Suicide, educates about these specific dangers.”

CCHR encourages families of people damaged from psychiatric drugs and other treatments to report any abuse and take action. For more information, contact CCHR Florida at 800-782-2878 for help or stop in for a tour of their headquarters in downtown Clearwater.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

