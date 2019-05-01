Raw vs. Cooked Natural Dog Food

One of big debates for pet owners recently has been which is better for your dog – raw meat dog food or cooked meat dog food?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raw feeding is based on trying to mimic the diet of the dog’s ancestor, the grey wolf. The diet is most often comprised of 80% muscle meat, 10% bone, 5% liver, and 5% offal (secreting organs). Dog owners who feed their dog the raw diet most often use meat from animals that would have been standard prey for the wolves, referred to as biologically appropriate raw food. There are a lot of dog owners who attribute the raw diet to an improvement in their dog’s health, decrease in joint inflammation, healthier teeth and coats, and more benefits. There are; however, other owners who have found negative health effects with their dogs on the raw diet. Cooked natural dog food uses much of the same meats as raw dog food but cooks them. Often it can be referred to as “ Human-Grade Dog Food ” because it is exactly that – it is cooked meat that humans could eat. Because the food is cooked, but still an all meat diet, it has almost all the benefits of the raw diet, without the risks.Reasons to Choose Cooked over Raw Dog Food1. Raw feeding requires a longer prep time, which may not fit into people’s schedules2. Ensuring the proper ratio of meat / organ / and bone can be difficult3. The raw meat could pose a health risk to others in the house4. Dogs often prefer cooked meat to raw5. The dog may not be able to absorb the proper amount of nutrition from the raw diet6. Ordering, maintaining and prepping raw food may not fit into everyone’s lifestyleOverall, cooked dog food offers a much better ratio of health benefits for dogs versus health risks. Cooking the meat reduces the amount of any bacteria in the meat, while leaving most of the nutrients for the dog. It can sometimes be tough to find high quality dog food suppliers who sell cooked dog food, but companies like UPDOG Food specialize in human grade dog food.



