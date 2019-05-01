Brussels Based Chemical Research Company Leverages MyEasyISO for better Risk Management and Assured ISO Compliance

MyEasyISO software is the most comprehensive, easy-to-use and cost effective Quality Management solution available in the market” — Quality Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every industry has risk-management challenges, but the chemical industry stands out as a sector with extraordinary risk management issues. A Chemical Company based in Brussels offering a portfolio of more than 2000 products across various key markets worldwide had a dire need of a solution which could simplify their processes, manage risks and comply with ISO 9001:2015 requirements. After extensive evaluation of various Quality management software solutions available on the market, the company selected the robust solution available from MyEasyISO.

MyEasyISO offers a robust, flexible software platform for not only managing regulatory compliance requirements but also for crucial business assurance activities.

It simplifies, integrates and streamlines all the processes into a single centralized system and provides robust reporting feature which helps organization to gain more visibility into the data by building out detailed charts and graphs. It offers various integrated modules such as Document Control, Non-conformance Management, Supplier Management, Audits, Employee Training, Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA), Risk Management, Complaint management and many others. Risk Management module in MyEasyISO identifies, categorize, evaluate, rate and address risks using likelihood of occurrence and impact as risk evaluation parameters.

‘’MyEasyISO software is the most comprehensive, easy-to-use and cost effective Quality Management solution available in the market. Its capabilities matches almost all of our requirements’’ said Quality Manager of the Chemical Company.

The top benefits of using MyEasyISO are listed below

• Interactive dashboards and reports

• Tasks, notifications, and escalations

• Ensures data integrity and tracks all changes to records in the system.

• Ensure consistency based on the latest guidelines and standards.

• Drives Continuous Quality Improvement

• Centralized document management with robust Roles-Based data access control

• Provides greater visibility and more insight into business operations

• Streamlines complaint management and decrease costs by improving response and closure times.

“MyEasyISO system provides major time saving, eliminates parallel process and rework, keeps the system always ready for the audit allowing users to work across remote locations” says Shankar – Director, Effivity Technologies

With the Implementation of MyEasyISO, company now aims to see improvements in consistency and efficiency for continued growth and expansion.

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO QHSE software brings in a unique approach to manage and optimize ISO compliance in a user-friendly manner. This state-of-the-art cloud-based ISO software solution for small, medium and large enterprises is backed by a full spectrum of ISO consultancy services with an innovative and customer-oriented approach.

With more than 4000 clients across the world, MyEasyISO is gaining fast popularity in the market and has helped clients across all industries by improving business performance, implementing, certifying and maintaining ISO standards.

