Agenda Released for the 4th Annual UAV Technology Conference 2019

UAV Technology Conference 2019

SMi Reports: The brochure with agenda has been released for the upcoming UAV Technology conference in London, UK this September.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th annual UAV Technology conference is returning to London, UK on the 30th September-1st October 2019. This year’s event will aim to examine the latest unmanned aerial platforms being successfully deployed in multi-domain mission environments. The two-day event will address: Counter-UAS, UAS Operational Perspectives, UAS and ISR, Swarm Technology, Small and Tactical UAS, UAS Safety and Air Worthiness, UAS and Land-ISTAR, and Guidance, Navigation and Communications.For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount on bookings ending on Friday 31st May 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.uav-technology.org/einpress Delegates will have the chance to meet senior representatives from leading nations using RPAS and UAS and learn about the future vision for unmanned capability development with 16+ featured presentations including:Brigadier General Phillip Stewart, Commander NAGSF Command Group, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force who will present: Providing Persistent and Comprehensive Ground Situational Awareness for NATO Allies and NATO Operations.Colonel Eric Rannow, Military Deputy, Aviation and Missile Research Development and, Engineering Center, US Army who will present: Developing Counter-UAS Capabilities in Support of Ground Operations in Multi-Domain Operations.Colonel Filippo Trigilio, 1st Office Chief Air Worthiness, Directorate for Air Armaments and Air Worthiness DAAA), Italian MoD who will present: Ensuring Air Worthiness and Safety for Italian and NATO Unmanned Air Assets.Colonel Xavier Foissey, Officer in charge of Air Operations Domain, Joint Centre for Concepts, Doctrine and Experimentation who will present: Developing Future Doctrine on the use of UAS within French Military Operations.Wing Commander Judith Graham, Remotely Piloted Air Systems: Programme Manager (Reaper & Protector), Royal Air Force who will present: Delivering Next Generation Unmanned Aerial Capabilities to the RAF for 21st Century Air Operations.Lieutenant Colonel Richard Craig, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army who will present: Small Unmanned Aerial Systems: Delivering a Tactical Edge to the Warfighter.Major Ricardo Camilo, Staff Officer, Force Planning Division, Portuguese Army who will present: Tactical ISTAR Capability Development through Soldier-Launched UAS.SMi Group are also pleased to announce that Lieutenant General Richard Felton, Former Director General, Defence Safety Authority and Former Commander Joint Helicopter Command, UK MoD, is the conference chairman this year.The brochure is available online at http://www.uav-technology.org/einpress , which includes a detailed programme full of senior military leaders from the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Ukraine and NATO, plus industry technical experts from Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo, Mynaric AG and more.UAV Technology Conference30th September and 1st October 2019Copthorne Tara HotelLondon, United KingdomThe conference is proudly sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo and Mynaric AG.For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate queries, please contact Damien Howard on dhoward@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



