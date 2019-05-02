Qianze eager to lead Guizhou's Fintech AI revolution

CHICAGO, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guizhou Province is located in the southwest hinterland and is the transportation hub of the southwestern region. In recent years, the strategic layout of the state to the western region and the great attention and policy support of Guizhou Province to big data and artificial intelligence industries has led to the rapid development of its big data AI infrastructure. In the past few years, it has reached cooperation agreements with a number of technology giants and has held China International Big Data Industry Expo for three consecutive years, attracting Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel., IBM and other technology giants’ eager participation.According to statistics, as of the Big Data Expo held in May 2017, exhibiting companies signed a $2.4 billion contract with Guizhou. Today, Guiyang has become the core area of China's first national-level big data comprehensive test area. And all of this has largely to do with Guizhou's appropriate climate, cheap electricity prices, and the strong government support.Guizhou's artificial intelligence open innovation platform has no limitations to industries and has no national boundaries. At the same time, it has more than 10 fields of data resources, and will continue to introduce data sources from various industries, and provide a safe and reliable R&D platform for all kinds of artificial intelligence innovation and entrepreneurship teams, enterprises and social organizations around the world to address the needs of the development resources.Qianze Asset Management looks set to follow this wave of technology development trends, establish a financial science and technology park in Guiyang come 2020, and utilize Guiyang’s years of experience in the field of big data, forward-looking exploration, and the industrial resources of China’s intelligent industry innovation alliance. The big data and artificial intelligence technology which Qianze continues to innovate, will establish an open innovation platform for China's financial technology artificial intelligence, setting up an accelerator for artificial intelligence innovation, accelerate the landing and promotion of financial technology big data, artificial intelligence applications, and jointly accelerate China's artificial intelligence industrial innovation.Qianze will actively participate in more artificial intelligence industries in Guizhou Province, and use artificial intelligence technology to help Guizhou become one of the most important financial technology industrial bases in the entire Southwest and throughout the country, creating a new era of artificial intelligence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.