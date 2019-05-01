Qianze Asset AI Technology Leads New Financial Reform

NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of financial trend can be referred to as “ABCDT”, that is, the comprehensive application of a new generation of leading technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things, which will revolutionize the existing financial landscape and even the operations of all industries, influencing the business models and auditing methods in related fields. The application of information technology in the financial industry and its auditing process will gradually expand and have a more profound impact on these areas.Managing Director of Qianze Asset Management, Blake Yueng commented, “At present, technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, big data, and robotic process automation RPA have been applied in practice, and Qianze will continue to explore more leading technologies in the future, such as in-depth intelligent decision-making in finance and other industries. The application in the audit will further and greatly enhance the audit team's ability and efficiency in processing data, so that the time saved can be used to process and analyze more complicated judgments, allowing the audit team to accumulate a much broader and deeper experience in a shorter time. “Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a systemic impact on banks. Financial institutions cite intelligent decision-making in the risk management and control mechanism to improve the automation level of the whole process, which helps financial institutions to improve their risk identification capabilities, improve decision-making efficiency, promote the re-engineering of management models and improve the system, and create more intelligent and quantitative, proactive risk management capabilities.Therefore, Qianze is committed to intensifying further research on artificial intelligence (AI) financial applications. It is firmly believed that artificial intelligence (AI) technology can create greater benefits for customers and effectively avoid the risk of fluctuations in financial markets.In recent years, Qianze has invested vast manpower, resources and huge funds to specialize in a big data artificial intelligence (AI) trading system. The Qianze Big Data Artificial Intelligence (BDAI) system collects transaction data from the equity market, international large securities companies and financial institutions for nearly 10 years, the precursory law of normal market and abnormal fluctuations, and the sentiment analysis of traders during trading. The data is then poured into the artificial intelligence (AI) system to allow the system to perform an in-depth analysis using techniques such as neural network, deep learning, and Monte Carlo tree search to accurately select the winning stocks.Qianze's BDAI trading system is believed to be the most advanced trading system today, with an accuracy rate of 99%.



