Pathways Bioscience Co-Founder Presents at Experimental Biology 2019 Nrf2 Symposium

Dr. Joe McCord presented “An Overview of Promising Phytochemical and Synthetic Nrf2 Activators: Potential for Slowed-Aging Interventions” at EB 2019.

AURORA, CO, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplement PB125® announces that the Pathways Bioscience co-founder and scientific leader Joe M. McCord, PhD recently gave an invited oral presentation entitled ‘ An Overview of Promising Phytochemical and Synthetic Nrf2 Activators : Potential for Slowed-Aging Interventions’ at a Symposium by the APS at the Experimental Biology 2019 international conference.Dr. McCord discussed the rapid progress that has been made in the past decade that now allows analysis and discrimination among Nrf2 activators, both phytochemical and synthetic, with regard to their relative efficacies, specificities, and toxicities. “It requires an oxidative event to trigger the cell’s antioxidant response. The more selective and targeted that triggering event, the better the outcome for the cell. Some Nrf2 activators can inflict substantial oxidative stress during the activation process and beyond,” said Dr. McCord, emphasizing the importance of selecting the best-suited ingredients for dietary supplement use.“As the organizer of the APS Session ‘Nrf2 as a Promising Target for Increasing Healthspan and Diminishing Aging-Related Chronic Diseases,’ at the Experimental Biology 2019 meeting in Orlando, FL on 7 April 2019, I was very pleased that Dr. McCord accepted an invitation to give an oral presentation at the session.” said Karyn Hamilton, PhD, who is a Professor at Colorado State University and the director of the Translational Research on Aging and Chronic Disease (TRACD) Laboratory in the Department of Health and Exercise Science. “Prof. McCord has played an influential role in the translation of Nrf2-related research from laboratory studies to practical applications in people.”About Pathways BiosciencePathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. For further information regarding Pathways Bioscience, LLC, including information about their PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations developed using Nrf2.0® Technology, please visit the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com About Experimental BiologyExperimental Biology (EB) is the annual meeting of five scientific societies: American Association of Anatomists (AAA), The American Physiological Society (APS), American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB), American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP), and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET). EB brings together more than 12,000 scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community each year. At EB, scientists present the latest cutting edge science in anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology, and physiology. Attendees represent scientists from academic institutions, government agencies, non-profit organizations and industry. This multidisciplinary, scientific meeting features plenary lectures, workshops, symposia, posters presentations, on-site career services, and exhibits spotlighting products and services integral to this professional community. For 2019, EB was held from Apr. 6-9, 2019, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.###



