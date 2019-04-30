Easler Education Inc. Launches Version 3 of EaslerLMS

Easler Learning Management System

Easler Education Inc., operator of DrugTestingCourses.com Launches Version 3 of EaslerLMS

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EaslerLMS Version 3 was launched on April 15, 2019, and we are proud to report to our affiliates, resellers, authorized trainers, and our future partners that we are ahead of schedule.

Here is a quick update on what this version release includes:

• Managers can now purchase course credits directly from their portal by “clicking on the course” then “add course

credits” function (FYI - course credits never expire)

• Managers and portal administrators can now view payment history directly from the manager profile.

• Portal administrators can now enroll/invite users directly from their portal.

• EaslerLMS is now fully compatible with Microsoft Edge.

• Portal administrators can also review the progress and status of managers and their learners and can resend invites,

update email addresses, names, and other user information.

• Assignment submission and course completion manager notifications.

• View and download certificate options for managers, administrators, and instructors.

***Version 4 will be launched sometime in late June 2019, and will include:***

• E-COMMERCE WEBSITES: We will be launching an e-commerce function so our resellers and authorized trainers will be

able to sell drug and alcohol testing courses directly from their own websites.

• Instructor portal for resellers, authorized trainers, and other third-party customers.

• Website trust seals that immediately verify manager and learners’ certificates directly from third-party websites.

The trust seals can be generated after you complete the course, they can be embedded on websites and landing pages to

build trust with your customers and use as a valuable sales and marketing tool.

• Public API connect EaslerLMS directly to your website.

**Upcoming Courses & Programs:**

• State-by-state drug testing law courses

• Employee Drug Awareness Course

• DOT Supervisor Training Course with FRA Post Accident Training

• Bloodborne/Droplet/Airborne Pathogens

• OSHA Construction Safety Classes

• Site Auditing

• Authorized Trainer Program

**End**



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.