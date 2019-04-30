Cannabis-Infused Beer JV’s Get Ready for October Legalization

Investorideas.com looks at cannabis-infused beer JV’s and distribution partnerships as they ready themselves for the upcoming Canadian consumables market

Sproutly Inc (CSE:SPR)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point Roberts WA, Delta, BC – April 30, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot looking at cannabis-infused beer JV's and distribution partnerships as they ready themselves for the upcoming Canadian consumables market, as regulations are expected to permit this October.Recently one of the largest cannabis beverage partnerships involving Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) (TSX: WEED) and Constellation Brands, Inc. announced that they have agreed to make some changes to various warrants and rights.The new agreement to change some of the warrants and rights that influence their partnership is believed to have been influenced by Canopy's plans to acquire Acreage Holdings Inc. Another key factor that influenced the decision by Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth to review the warrants and rights is the chance of cannabis legalization by the federal government.The attention surrounding cannabis-infused beers is bringing in new players such as Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF), and Moosehead Breweries Limited, who just announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form an exclusive joint venture to develop, produce, and market cannabis-infused beverages in Canada using Sproutly's acquired proprietary, naturally produced water-soluble cannabinoids known as Infuz2O.Moosehead, the oldest and largest Independent Beer Company in Canada, brings over 152 years of beverage experience in building and operating adult beverage businesses in Canada, an established national supply chain and distribution capabilities in all provinces with a large sales and marketing team and the Oland family's proven ability in building and marketing industry leading adult beverage brands such as Moosehead and licensed and supporting brands such as Alexander Keith's, Angry Orchard and Twisted Tea.Sproutly's Infuz2O can deliver the cannabis effect within 5 minutes and last up to 90 minutes, providing a similar experience timeframe to beer, while also producing a clear cannabis beverage that is much easier and faster to formulate than many of its competitors who will be using emulsifiers, encapsulation or chemically modified techniques to strangely mirror solubility.



