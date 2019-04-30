Morgan Abele Named Director of Subsurface Utility Locating at Control Point Associates, Inc.

Logo Morgan Abele

Control Point Associates, Inc. has announced that Morgan Abele has joined the firm to expand their Subsurface Utility Locating division.

WARREN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan Abele has worked in the underground utility locating industry for 34 years. Starting out in the industry on a temporary basis, he discovered a passion for the work and the clients he served. Enjoying the challenges and diversity, Morgan has found endless opportunity to apply his knowledge in new and interesting ways. Throughout his career, he has worked with many public and private sector clients, and completed projects for many government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency.As an expert in Subsurface Utility Locating , Morgan has worked on some unique projects. A few of the most notable was the mapping of a 114 building, 260-acre pharmaceutical site; leak detecting a 375-mile gas distribution system; developing a method to locate plastic propane lines lacking tracer wire, providing the industry a way to locate, permanently mark, and map jurisdictional systems; and an island-wide water main replacement project in the Bahamas.“I am very excited to join the team at Control Point. The quality and professionalism of the entire organization provide a whole other level of capability for our current and future clients. I look forward to being part of the efforts to expand our company and its capabilities.”Morgan Abele, Director of Subsurface Utility LocatingMorgan Abele was part of the founding group of the utility locating trade organization, the National Utility Locating Contractors Association (NULCA), as well as part of the original committee for the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), which guides the industry’s damage prevention efforts. A long-time advocate of damage prevention in the United States, he has also spread the word in China, the Bahamas, Nigeria, Uganda, and other countries around the globe. As a steward of the industry, Morgan works alongside local, state, and federal agencies to continually improve industry standards and policies.“We are thrilled to have Morgan join our team. With more than three decades of experience, he will make an immense impact in our Subsurface Utility Locating division.”Richard A. Butkus, Jr., President/Managing PartnerControl Point Associates, Inc.’s Subsurface Utility Locating division is uniquely positioned to serve our clients, with the capability to provide true turn-key project solutions. With support from the firm’s other services, we can craft seamless results for our clients.Control Point Associates, Inc. is committed to the continued excellence of providing Professional Land Surveying, Construction Stakeout, 3D Laser Scanning and Modeling, Mobile LiDAR, Subsurface Utility Locating, Aerial Photogrammetry, UAV, and Hydrographic Services to its existing and future clients. Our mission is to provide high-quality, cost-effective services while delivering exceptional customer service to our clients.For more information, please visit CPASURVEY.COM or contact President/Managing Partner Richard A. Butkus Jr. at (908) 668-0099.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.