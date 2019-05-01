Michael Burwick Named Partner at Premier Boston-Based Law Firm

Michael Burwick

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Michael Burwick one of the firm’s outstanding attorneys, specializing in investment management law, has been appointed as a partner to the firm, effective as of May 1, 2019. “Michael has contributed significantly to the growth of our firm’s investment management law practice and is considered one of the county’s foremost experts in this complicated and evolving area of the law – we are honored to name him a partner” says Ms. Wagner.Mr. Burwick’s practice concentrates on tax and securities law and includes significant real estate and general corporate experience. He has considerable knowledge and expertise with the Internal Revenue Code, state and local tax regulations, the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Advisors Act of 1940, the Investment Company Act of 1940, SEC and FINRA rules. Mr. Burwick’s tax and securities law experience includes advising clients with respect to capital gains liability concomitant to the disposition of highly appreciated assets, public and private offerings, crowd sourcing, crowd funding and rights offerings. He is highly proficient in legal and compliance issues concerning broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and asset managers and has in-depth corporate law experience including entity formation, corporate governance issues and succession matters. Mr. Burwick also has unique experience in the emerging area of opportunity zone funds.Mr. Burwick earned his J.D., an LL.M. in Securities Law and Financial Regulation and a second LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, and a B.A. in Sociology from Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He regularly speaks and authors articles relating to his practice areas and he also serves on the Board of Directors of Autism Speaks (New England Chapter), the Georgetown Law Advisory Board and he chairs the Board of The Spencer Foundation.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 36 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2018. The Wagner Law Group is is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



