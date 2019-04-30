US Army Asymmetric Warfare Group to present at the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference 2019

Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

SMi Reports: Strengthening Solider Lethality by Adapting to Complex and Asymmetric Threats will be discussed at Future Solider Technology USA this June.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Army is planning for future conflict in a mega-city environment, spending half a billion on specialized equipment and a model subterranean training center, to train its soldiers for underground combat.“The Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group – an outfit often tasked with looking ahead to identify future threats – told U.S. military leaders that special operations forces will not be able to deal with the subterranean problem alone and that large numbers of conventional forces must be trained and equipped to fight underground, the source said.” Source Task & Purpose June 25, 2018Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Kurz, Squadron Commander, Asymmetric Warfare Group will present how they are enhancing future soldier capabilities at the Future Soldier Technology USA conference taking place in Arlington, VA on June 24th – 25th 2019 His presentation “Strengthening Soldier Lethality by Adapting to Complex and Asymmetric Threats” will focus on:• Contributing to soldier capability development through the work of the Asymmetric Warfare Group• The need for agile response to new and complex threats in the 21st century battlefield to prepare soldiers for multi-domain operations• Enhancing lethality and survivability for the dismounted soldier• Identifying and bridging capability gaps through close work with partnership with other Army organisationsIn line with the US Army’s modernization priority of increasing Soldier Lethality, Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together a community of senior military leaders, program managers, and researchers at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from the US and beyond. Latest attendees include: Asymmetric Warfare Group, BAE Systems, Department of Defence – Australia, FN America, FN Herstal, GLENAIR, Inc., Leonardo DRS, MCIA, Nexter Group, Radetec, Royal Marines, Secubit Ltd, Spearpoint Solutions & Technology Pty Ltd, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Ultra Electronics US Army, US Army Test and Evaluation Command, USMC, USMC Training and Education Command, WL Gore, plus many more.The event brochure with the two-day agenda can be downloaded at www.futuresoldierusa.com/ein Future Soldier Technology USA is the only dedicated soldier and marine equipment modernisation conference in North America. With a unique focus on lightening the load and delivering greater lethality through advanced technology, this event will enable dismounted soldier and marine program managers to meet and test the latest equipment capable of enhancing infantry operations.Places can be booked at www.futuresoldierusa.com/ein If you are a US DoD: You will be granted free admission to the conference. However, in order to attend this event pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval.If you are from an international military or a commercial organisation, register on the event website.Lead Sponsor: GlenairGold Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Leonardo DRSSponsors: FN America, Secubit and Ultra ElectronicsFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition packages available, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFuture Soldier Technology USAHilton Arlington, VirginiaJune 24th - 25th 2019About SMi: About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



