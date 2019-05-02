Whois XML API Launches Whois App for Splunk

Introducing Whois App for Splunk Whois Xml API

Splunk users can now access the most accurate & comprehensive domain Whois database provided by Whois XML API as an App in Spunk Enterprise’s Splunkbase.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whois XML API Launches Whois App for SplunkWhois XML API, the Los Angeles-based big data and Threat Intelligence Solution provider is now offering their hallmark Whois data in the form of a new app which will be available in Spunk Enterprise’s Splunkbase. Now without leaving the Splunk environment security teams can directly access Whois XML API’s largest Whois database for proactive threat hunting and cyber crime investigations.Whois XML API’s new app helps Splunk customers uncover domain profile data for over 5 billion historic Whois records, 300 million domain names and over 2850 gTLDs (including .com, .org, .net, .biz and more) and ccTLDs (including .uk, .us, .ru and more). This data enables cyber security researchers to access key data points for domains including who registered it along with their contact information, the registrar, expiry dates, last update date, who to contact about the domain name & much more.Key features of WhoisXmlApi’s new Splunk app:• Easily conduct Whois search for domain names or IP addresses• Access well parsed & normalized Whois data• Filter data-sets by setting up custom rules and triggers• Select the time-frame for the data• Perform instant look-ups“With today’s threat landscape, it’s critical to quickly identify & respond to threats that continue to increase in complexity & magnitude,” said Jonathan Zhang, Whois XML API, CEO. “Our efforts, in combination with Splunk software, can be leveraged by security teams for identifying malicious entities & help bolster their security intelligence operations.”The app can be obtained from Splunkbase at no additional cost here: https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/4404/ About Whois XML APIEstablished in 2010, Whois XML API (an Inc 500 company) has established a reputation of providing solid and reliable Whois, DNS, IP, OSINT and Threat Intelligence. We provide real-time APIs, database downloads, and tools for domain research & monitoring and cyber security products. We continuously strive to meet the demand of our diverse and huge customer base by offering various solutions to customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, threat intelligence companies to law firms and financial institutions.



